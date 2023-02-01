Tucson's updated weather forecast for Feb. 1

The afternoon of Feb. 1

Tonight's weather forecast calls for areas of frost after 4 a.m.; otherwise it should be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 36 degrees, which lasted from 6:25 until 8:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees as of 3:25 p.m.

The record high for Feb. 1 is 86 degrees, set in 2003. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1946. We are extremely unlikely to break these records today.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees and the low was 36.

The afternoon of Jan. 31

Tonight's weather forecast calls for patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, it should be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 35.6 degrees at 7:20. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees.

The record high for Jan. 31 is 84 degrees, set in 2003. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1949. We are not at all likely to break either record today.