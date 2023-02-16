The afternoon of Feb. 16

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees and east-southeast winds of 7-15 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 28 degrees with the latest instance at 8:20 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 55 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for Feb. 16 is 87 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 21 degrees, set in 1910. Record snowfall for this date is 2 inches, set in 1928.

Yesterday's high was 50 degrees, the low was 34 and there was 14 hundredths of an inch of precipitation and a trace amount of snowfall.

The afternoon of Feb. 15

Tonight should be clear with a low around 26 degrees and northwest winds of 6-11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees, with the latest instance at 3:10 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 50 degrees, as of 3:15 p.m. The forecast high for today is 50 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 15 is 88 degrees, set in 2014. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1964. The record precipitation for this date is 1.01 inches, set in 2018, and the record snowfall is 3.1 inches, set in 1903.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees, the low was 39 and there was a trace amount of precipitation.

The afternoon of Feb. 14

Tonight, rain showers are expected before 3 a.m. and then rain and snow showers are like with the chance at 90%. The low should be around 33 degrees with winds at 21-28 mph and gusts as high as 46 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 39 degrees with the latest instance at 7:45 a.m.

The highest temperature so far today has been 61 degrees as of 2:53 p.m. The forecast high is 61 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 14 is 92 degrees, set in 1957. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1908.

Yesterday's high was 56 degrees, the low was 38 and there was 14 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The afternoon of Feb. 13

Tonight we should have a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. and then showers between 8 and 11 p.m. with the chance at 50%. The low should be around 34 degrees.

Our lowest temperature today has been 37 degrees with the latest instance at 6:55 a.m. Our highest temperature so far today has been 56 degrees at 12:09 p.m. The forecast high is 55 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 13 is 89 degrees, set in 1957. The record low is 21 degrees, set in 1948. Record snowfall for this date is 4 inches in 1908.

Yesterday's high was 78 degrees and the low was 36.

The afternoon of Feb. 10

Tonight should have increasing clouds and a low around 44 degrees and southeast winds of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Our lowest temperature today has been 39 degrees, which occurred at 12:50 a.m. Our highest temperature so far today has been 68 degrees as of 3:25 p.m. A high of 67 degrees was forecast.

The record high for Feb. 10 is 89 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1965. Record snowfall for this date is 2.2 inches in 1965.

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 36.

The afternoon of Feb. 9

Tonight should be clear with a low around 37 degrees and southeast winds in the evening with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Our lowest temperature today has been 36 degrees, with the lowest instance at 7:40 a.m. Our highest temperature so far today has been 66 degrees as of 3:15 p.m. A high of 71 degrees is forecast.

The record high for Feb. 9 is 86 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 23 degrees, set in 1933. Record snowfall for this date is 1.7 inches in 1965.

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 34.

The afternoon of Feb. 8

Tonight should be clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Our lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees, with the last occurrence at 7:05 a.m. Our highest temperature so far today has been 64 degrees as of 3:10 p.m. A high of 66 degrees is forecast.

The record high for Feb. 8 is 84 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 18 degrees, set in 1933. Record snowfall for this date is 1.2 inches in 1966.