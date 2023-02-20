The afternoon of Feb. 20

Tonight we can expect a 20% chance of showers after midnight. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 54 degrees, with the latest instance at 6:53 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 70 degrees as of 3:30 p.m. The forecast high for today is 72 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 20 is 89 degrees, set in 1943. The record low is 23 degrees, set in 1955. Record snowfall for this date is 2 inches, set in 2013.

Yesterday's high was 68 degrees, the low was 51 and there was a trace amount of rain.

The afternoon of Feb. 17

Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees and winds from the east-southeast at 13-18 mph. Gusts could be as high as 28 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 39 degrees, which occurred at 1:50 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for Feb. 17 is 90 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 19 degrees, set in 1910.

Yesterday's high was 57 degrees and the low was 28.

The afternoon of Feb. 16

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees and east-southeast winds of 7-15 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 28 degrees with the latest instance at 8:20 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 55 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for Feb. 16 is 87 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 21 degrees, set in 1910. Record snowfall for this date is 2 inches, set in 1928.

Yesterday's high was 50 degrees, the low was 34 and there was 14 hundredths of an inch of precipitation and a trace amount of snowfall.

The afternoon of Feb. 15

Tonight should be clear with a low around 26 degrees and northwest winds of 6-11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees, with the latest instance at 3:10 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 50 degrees, as of 3:15 p.m. The forecast high for today is 50 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 15 is 88 degrees, set in 2014. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1964. The record precipitation for this date is 1.01 inches, set in 2018, and the record snowfall is 3.1 inches, set in 1903.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees, the low was 39 and there was a trace amount of precipitation.

The afternoon of Feb. 14

Tonight, rain showers are expected before 3 a.m. and then rain and snow showers are like with the chance at 90%. The low should be around 33 degrees with winds at 21-28 mph and gusts as high as 46 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 39 degrees with the latest instance at 7:45 a.m.

The highest temperature so far today has been 61 degrees as of 2:53 p.m. The forecast high is 61 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 14 is 92 degrees, set in 1957. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1908.