The afternoon of Feb. 28

Tonight should be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear with a low around 37 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 37 degrees with the latest instance at 7:35 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 64 degrees as of 3:10 p.m. The forecast high was 63 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 28 is 85 degrees, set in 2009. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1939. The record precipitation for this date is 97 hundredths of an inch, set in 2010.

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 44.

The afternoon of Feb. 27

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 36 degrees and areas of frost after 4 a.m.

The lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 65 degrees as of 3:10 p.m..

The record high for Feb. 27 is 88 degrees, set in 1986. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1937. Record precipitation for this date is 1.1 inches set in 1942.

Yesterday's high was 61 degrees, the low was 38 and there was 21 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The afternoon of Feb. 24

Tonight we should see increasing clouds and a low around 46 degrees and west-southwest winds of 5-7 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 36 degrees, which last occurred at 7:30 p.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 70 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for Feb. 24 is 91 degrees, set in 1904. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1909. Record precipitation for this date is 1.23 inches, set in 1930.

Yesterday's high was 60 degrees, the low was 45 and there was a trace amount of rain.

The afternoon of Feb. 23

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees and patchy frost after 4 a.m.

The lowest temperature today has been 45 degrees, which last occurred at 7:43 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 61 degrees as of 2:53 p.m. The forecast high for today was 57 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 23 is 91 degrees, set in 2009. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1975.

Yesterday's high was 56 degrees, the low was 44 and there was three hundredths of an inch of rain.

The afternoon of Feb. 22

This afternoon should be partly sunny with a high near 54 degrees, and windy with gusts as high as 33 mph. Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers mainly after 11 p.m. and a low around 38 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 45 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 1:10 p.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 55 degrees as of 10:50 a.m. Yes, that means it's getting colder. The forecast high today is 53 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 22 is 85 degrees, set in 1991. The record low is 20 degrees, set in 1955. Record precipitation for this date is 1.03 inches and record snowfall is 1.9 inches, both set in 2019.

Yesterday's high was 63 degrees, the low was 53 and there was 7 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The afternoon of Feb. 21

We have an 80% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. Tonight showers and a possible thunderstorm are possible before 8 p.m., and then showers likely between 8 and 11 p.m. with the chance at 60%. The low should be around 44 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 54 degrees, with the latest instance at 8:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 61 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for Feb. 21 is 82 degrees, set in 2016. The record low is 20 degrees, set in 1955. The record precipitation for this date is 98 hundredths of an inch, set in 1973.