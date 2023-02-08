The afternoon of Feb. 8

Tonight should be clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Our lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees, with the last occurrence at 7:05 a.m. Our highest temperature so far today has been 64 degrees as of 3:10 p.m. A high of 66 degrees is forecast.

The record high for Feb. 8 is 84 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 18 degrees, set in 1933. Record snowfall for this date is 1.2 inches in 1966.

Yesterday's high was 61 degrees and the low was 33.

The afternoon of Feb. 7

Tonight should be clear with a low around 33 degrees and light and variable winds.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 34 degrees, which lasted from 6:50 to 7:45 a.m. with some fluctuations. Our highest temperature so far today has been 61 degrees, as of 2:55 p.m. A high of 62 degrees is forecast.

The record high for Feb. 7 is 84 degrees, set in 1963. The record low is 17 degrees, set in 1899. Record precipitation for this date is 1.26 inches, set in 1966, and there was a record snowfall of one inch in 1933.

Yesterday's high was 63 degrees and the low was 40.

The afternoon of Feb. 6

Tonight should be clear with a low around 32 degrees and area of frost after 4 a.m.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 39 degrees at 5 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 6 is 86 degrees, set in 1963. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1955. The record snowfall for this date is 1.3 inches, set in 1899.

Yesterday's high was 80 degrees and the low was 43.

The afternoon of Feb. 3

Tonight should be cloudy during the early evening and gradually clearing with a low around 42 degrees.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 39 degrees with the last occurrence at 1:40 a.m.

The highest temperature so far today has been 73 degrees as of 2:53 p.m.

The record high for Feb. 3 is 86 degrees. The record low is 18 degrees, set in 2011. The record snowfall for this date is 1.1 inches, set in 1985.

Yesterday's high was 67 degrees and the low was 36.

The afternoon of Feb. 2

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 39 degrees and northwest winds of 5-7 mph before midnight.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 36 degrees with the last occurrence at 6:55 a.m. The highest temperature today has been 66 degrees as of 3:05 p.m. That was our forecast high, but it could still go up.

The record high for Feb. 2 is 82 degrees, set in 1934. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1916. The record snowfall for this date is 1.2 inches, set in 1990.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees and the low was 35.

The afternoon of Feb. 1

Tonight's weather forecast calls for areas of frost after 4 a.m.; otherwise it should be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 36 degrees, which lasted from 6:25 until 8:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees as of 3:25 p.m.

The record high for Feb. 1 is 86 degrees, set in 2003. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1946. We are extremely unlikely to break these records today.

Yesterday's high was 62 degrees and the low was 36.

The afternoon of Jan. 31

Tonight's weather forecast calls for patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, it should be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 35.6 degrees at 7:20. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees.

The record high for Jan. 31 is 84 degrees, set in 2003. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1949. We are not at all likely to break either record today.

Yesterday's high was 63 degrees and the low was 36.