 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tucson's updated weather forecast for Jan. 31

Cumulus clouds are the backdrop to saguaros near the Sendero Esperanza trailhead in Saguaro National Park West.

 Mamta Popat Arizona Daily Star

The afternoon of Jan. 31

Tonight's weather forecast calls for patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, it should be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees.

Our lowest temperature this morning was 35.6 degrees at 7:20. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees.

The record high for Jan. 31 is 84 degrees, set in 2003. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1949. We are not at all likely to break either record today.

Yesterday's high was 63 degrees and the low was 36.

Do you know when our hottest day was, or our coldest? What was our wettest year? Take this quiz and find out.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

An ‘Independent’ party could dominate American politics, according to study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News