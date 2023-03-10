The afternoon of March 10

Tonight should be mostly cloudy and then gradually clearing with a low around 50 degrees and light, variable winds after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 48 degrees with the latest occurrence at 5:15 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 81 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for March 10 is 97 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1922.Record precipitation for this date is 1.07 inches, set in 1927.

Yesterday's high was 78 degrees and the low was 44.

The afternoon of March 9

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 46 degrees and northwest wind of 5-7 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 45 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 7:05 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 77 degrees as of 2:45 p.m.

The record high for 93 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1922. Record precipitation for this date is 1.19 inches, set in 1952. Record snowfall is 3.4 inches, set in 1952.

Yesterday's high was 78 degrees and the low was 46.

The afternoon of March 8

Tonight should be Mostly clear with a low around 44 and west-northwest wind of 8-13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 46 degrees with the latest instance at 7:30 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 79 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for March 8 is 90 degrees, set in 1989. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1964.

Yesterday's high was 75 degrees and the low was 52.

The afternoon of March 7

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees and west-northwest wind at 5-8 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees with the latest instance at 7:35 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 75 degrees at 3:05 p.m.

The record high for March 7 is 88 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1922. The record precipitation for this date is 72 hundredths of an inch, set in 1958. The normal high temperature for this date is 73 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 46.

The afternoon of March 6

Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees and west-northwest wind of 5-8 mph, becoming lighter after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 46 degrees with the latest instance at 7:30 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 73 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for March 6 is 93 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1896.

Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 44.

The afternoon of March 3

The rest of the afternoon should be sunny. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees and widespread frost after 5 a.m.

The lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees with the latest instance at 6:40 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 59 degrees, as of 2:53 p.m. Today's forecast high is 60 degrees.

The record high for March 3 is 90 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1971. The record snowfall for this date is 3.8 inches, set in 1976.