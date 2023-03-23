The afternoon of March 23

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees and west-northwest winds of 7-10 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 50 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:55 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 64 degrees, as of 3:53 p.m.

The record high for March 23 is 92 degrees, set in 1896. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1898. Record precipitation for this date is 1.05 inches, set in 1920.

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees, the low was 50 and there was 19 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The afternoon of March 22

There is a 50% chance of showers this afternoon and a high near 63 degrees. Tonight should be mostly cloudy and then gradually becoming clear with a low around 43 degrees and winds becoming calm after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 50 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 2:05 p.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 66 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 11 a.m. Reading are as of 2:55 p.m. today.

The record high for March 22 is 91 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1955.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 59.

The afternoon of March 21

Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees and south winds of 18-23 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph. There is a 30% chance of rain after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 59 degrees with the latest occurrence at 4 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 73 degrees, which was last reported at 3 p.m.

The record high for March 21 is 92 degrees, set in 2017. The record low is 31 degrees, set in 1927.

Yesterday's high was 76 degrees and the low was 49.

The afternoon of March 20

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees and west-southwest winds of 8-18 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 48 degrees, which last occurred at 6 a.m.

The highest temperature so far today has been 76 degrees, which occurred at 1:53 p.m.

The record high for March 20 is 94 degrees, set in 2017.

The record low is 29 degrees, set in 1903.