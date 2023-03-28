The afternoon of March 28

Tonight should be clear with a low around 46 degrees and west-northwest winds of 5-10 mph, and becoming light and variable later.

The lowest temperature today has been 43 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 83 degrees, which occurred at 2:53 p.m.

The record high for March 28 is 93 degrees, set in 2015. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1898.

Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 41.

The afternoon of March 27

Tonight should be clear with a low around 44 degrees and northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 41 degrees, which happened at 6:20 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 72 degrees with the latest occurrence so far at 2:53 p.m.

The record high for March 27 is 94 degrees, set in 1988. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1913.

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 42.

The afternoon of March 24

Tonight should be clear with a low around 39 degrees and northwest winds of 5-10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 43 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for March 24 is 93 degrees, set in 1896. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1897. Record snowfall for this date is 1.5 inches, set in 1902.

Yesterday's high was 65 degrees and the low was 50.

The afternoon of March 23

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees and west-northwest winds of 7-10 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 50 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:55 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 64 degrees, as of 3:53 p.m.

The record high for March 23 is 92 degrees, set in 1896. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1898. Record precipitation for this date is 1.05 inches, set in 1920.

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees, the low was 50 and there was 19 hundredths of an inch of rain.

The afternoon of March 22

There is a 50% chance of showers this afternoon and a high near 63 degrees. Tonight should be mostly cloudy and then gradually becoming clear with a low around 43 degrees and winds becoming calm after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 50 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 2:05 p.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 66 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 11 a.m. Reading are as of 2:55 p.m. today.

The record high for March 22 is 91 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1955.