The afternoon of March 3

The rest of the afternoon should be sunny. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees and widespread frost after 5 a.m.

The lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees with the latest instance at 6:40 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 59 degrees, as of 2:53 p.m. Today's forecast high is 60 degrees.

The record high for March 3 is 90 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1971. The record snowfall for this date is 3.8 inches, set in 1976.

Yesterday's high was 50 degrees, the low was 33 and there was 8 hundredths of an inch of precipitation.

The afternoon of March 2

Tonight we should see patchy frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be clear with a low around 32 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 33 degrees with the latest instance at 6:34 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 48 degrees as of 3 p.m.

The record high for March 2 is 91 degrees, set in 2009. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1971. The record snowfall for this date is 4 inches, set in 1964.

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 33. An inch of snow fell at the Tucson International Airport, which ranks as the seventh highest March snowfall for a single day.

The afternoon of March 1

Tonight expect rain showers before 1 a.m. and then rain and snow showers between 1 and 5 a.m. Then there is a chance of showers after 5 a.m. It will be windy with gusts as high as 49 mph. The low should be around 32 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 39 degrees with the latest instance at 5:50 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 64 degrees as of 2:55 p.m. The forecast high is 64 degrees.

The record high for March 1 is 87 degrees, set in 1986. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1909.

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 37.

The afternoon of Feb. 28

Tonight should be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear with a low around 37 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 37 degrees with the latest instance at 7:35 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 64 degrees as of 3:10 p.m. The forecast high was 63 degrees.

The record high for Feb. 28 is 85 degrees, set in 2009. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1939. The record precipitation for this date is 97 hundredths of an inch, set in 2010.

Yesterday's high was 66 degrees and the low was 44.

The afternoon of Feb. 27

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 36 degrees and areas of frost after 4 a.m.

The lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 65 degrees as of 3:10 p.m..

The record high for Feb. 27 is 88 degrees, set in 1986. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1937. Record precipitation for this date is 1.1 inches set in 1942.