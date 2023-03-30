The afternoon of March 30

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 41 degrees and west-northwest winds of 7-15 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees with the latest occurrence at 1:10 p.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for March 30 is 93 degrees, set in 2015. The record low is 31 degrees, set in 1901.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 48.

The afternoon of March 29

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees and southwest winds of 8-17 mph becoming south-southeast later in the evening.

The lowest temperature today has been 48 degrees which last happened at 6:45 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 82 degrees as of 3:20 p.m.

The record high for March 29 is 92 degrees, set in 2015. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1998. The record precipitation for the date is 82 hundredths of an inch, set in 1998.

Yesterday's high was 83 degrees and the low was 43.

The afternoon of March 28

Tonight should be clear with a low around 46 degrees and west-northwest winds of 5-10 mph, and becoming light and variable later.

The lowest temperature today has been 43 degrees, with the latest occurrence at 6:25 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 83 degrees, which occurred at 2:53 p.m.

The record high for March 28 is 93 degrees, set in 2015. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1898.

Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 41.

The afternoon of March 27

Tonight should be clear with a low around 44 degrees and northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 41 degrees, which happened at 6:20 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 72 degrees with the latest occurrence so far at 2:53 p.m.

The record high for March 27 is 94 degrees, set in 1988. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1913.

Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 42.

The afternoon of March 24

Tonight should be clear with a low around 39 degrees and northwest winds of 5-10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 43 degrees with the latest occurrence at 7 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 63 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for March 24 is 93 degrees, set in 1896. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1897. Record snowfall for this date is 1.5 inches, set in 1902.