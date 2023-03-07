The afternoon of March 7

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees and west-northwest wind at 5-8 mph.

The lowest temperature today has been 55 degrees with the latest instance at 7:35 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 75 degrees at 3:05 p.m.

The record high for March 7 is 88 degrees, set in 2021. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1922. The record precipitation for this date is 72 hundredths of an inch, set in 1958. The normal high temperature for this date is 73 degrees.

Yesterday's high was 74 degrees and the low was 46.

The afternoon of March 6

Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees and west-northwest wind of 5-8 mph, becoming lighter after midnight.

The lowest temperature today has been 46 degrees with the latest instance at 7:30 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 73 degrees as of 2:55 p.m.

The record high for March 6 is 93 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 27 degrees, set in 1896.

Yesterday's high was 73 degrees and the low was 44.

The afternoon of March 3

The rest of the afternoon should be sunny. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees and widespread frost after 5 a.m.

The lowest temperature today has been 34 degrees with the latest instance at 6:40 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 59 degrees, as of 2:53 p.m. Today's forecast high is 60 degrees.

The record high for March 3 is 90 degrees, set in 1910. The record low is 22 degrees, set in 1971. The record snowfall for this date is 3.8 inches, set in 1976.

Yesterday's high was 50 degrees, the low was 33 and there was 8 hundredths of an inch of precipitation.

The afternoon of March 2

Tonight we should see patchy frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be clear with a low around 32 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 33 degrees with the latest instance at 6:34 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 48 degrees as of 3 p.m.

The record high for March 2 is 91 degrees, set in 2009. The record low is 24 degrees, set in 1971. The record snowfall for this date is 4 inches, set in 1964.

Yesterday's high was 64 degrees and the low was 33. An inch of snow fell at the Tucson International Airport, which ranks as the seventh highest March snowfall for a single day.

The afternoon of March 1

Tonight expect rain showers before 1 a.m. and then rain and snow showers between 1 and 5 a.m. Then there is a chance of showers after 5 a.m. It will be windy with gusts as high as 49 mph. The low should be around 32 degrees.

The lowest temperature today has been 39 degrees with the latest instance at 5:50 a.m. The highest temperature so far today has been 64 degrees as of 2:55 p.m. The forecast high is 64 degrees.

The record high for March 1 is 87 degrees, set in 1986. The record low is 25 degrees, set in 1909.