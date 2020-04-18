Around the nation

Congo
About 25 people killed in flooding
BENI — About 25 people have been killed by flooding in eastern Congo, a local official said Saturday.
The administrator of Uvira territory in South Kivu province, Kiza Muhato, told The Associated Press that the search continued for bodies.
Muhato said about 45 other people were injured and about 3,500 homes were destroyed when the Mulongwe river flooded in Uvira city on Friday. About 1,000 families are now homeless, Muhato said.
Mathias Gillmann, spokesman for the U.N. mission in Congo, told the AP they were working with local authorities to provide support, particularly drinking water.
Israel
Hezbollah accused of “provocative” activity
JERUSALEM — Israel on Saturday accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the U.N. Security Council.
In a statement, Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Hezbollah of multiple attempts to breach the border Friday night. He said Israel “thoroughly condemns” the incident and expects the Lebanese government to prevent such threats.
On Friday night, the Israeli military fired flares along the volatile frontier after signs of a possible border breach. It said it later found damage to the separation fence in three locations.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Under a U.N.-brokered truce, Hezbollah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier.
‘Holy Fire’ ceremony held in empty church
JERUSALEM — A small group of Christian clerics celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic prevented worshippers from taking part in the ancient ritual.
They entered the Edicule, a chamber built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was buried and rose from the dead after being crucified. They emerged with candles lit by a fire that the faithful view as a divine message. The source of the flame is a closely-guarded secret.
The clergymen, from different Orthodox denominations, then circled around inside the empty church, chanting prayers that echoed off the walls.
In previous years, the church would be packed with pilgrims, each holding candles and passing the light around until it illuminated the centuries-old walls. The ceremony, along with other events in the Holy Week leading up to Easter, was scaled back in line with a ban on public gatherings.
Japan
6.9 quake hits off islands south of Tokyo
TOKYO — A strong earthquake shook a Japanese island chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo on Saturday, but despite a magnitude of 6.9 there was no danger of a tsunami, and there were no reports of damage or injuries.
The quake Saturday evening occurred in the Pacific Ocean west of the Ogasawara island chain, about 620 miles south of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The agency said the quake, whose epicenter was very deep at 280 miles below the sea surface, posed no danger of a tsunami.
The Ogasawara chain, made up of ancient undersea volcanoes and also called the Bonin islands, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Wire reports
