Around the world

Haiti
15 children dead in orphanage fire
PORT-AU-PRINCE — A fire swept through a children’s home run by a Pennsylvania-based religious nonprofit group, killing 15 children, officials said Friday.
Rose-Marie Louis, a child-care worker at the home, told The Associated Press that the fire began around 9 p.m. Thursday and firefighters took about 1.5 hours to arrive. The orphanage had been using candles for light due to problems with its generator and inverter, she said. About half of those who died were babies or toddlers and the others were roughly 10 or 11 years old, Louis said.
Thirteen bodies were initially recovered. Justice of the Peace Raymonde Jean Antoine said two bodies were then removed Friday afternoon from the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding in the Kenscoff area outside Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.
“It could have been me,” said Renadin Mondeline, a 22-year-old who lived in the home with her son, now 6, for about two years until she started making enough money as a street vendor to starting renting her own place to live last year. “These little girls inside were just like my baby.”
Italy
US murder suspect undetected for 2 weeks
ROME — An American woman wanted in her husband’s 2002 murder was able to stay at the Rome hotel where she was arrested for nearly two weeks before an international arrest warrant turned up in the system identifying her as a murder suspect, Italian police said Friday.
Beverly McCallum, 59, was cooperative when she was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning in a hotel on the northwest outskirts of the Italian capital, officials said.
While she had been staying in the small business hotel since early February, her arrival from Pakistan via Saudi Arabia did not raise red flags because no international arrest warrant had been issued, the head of the Rome police rapid reaction unit told The Associated Press.
The date of her arrival was not clear. McCallum, who has Italian heritage, was arrested on an Interpol warrant. In Italy, hotels are required to submit identities of guests taken from their official travel documents to local police offices.
Mali
Gunmen kill 21, burn homes, loot livestock
BAMAKO — Gunmen killed at least 21 people early Friday in central Mali in a village that suffered a massive attack last year, the government said.
The gunmen attacked the village of Ogossagou in the Bankass circle in the central Mopti region, the government said. The attackers burned homes and looted livestock, it said. Mali’s government condemned the attack, saying it will investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.
The U.N. mission in Mali said it sent a quick-reaction force to the village, where several were also wounded. It also provided air support to prevent further attacks and evacuate the wounded, it said.
Venezuela
President says arrest of Guaidó ‘will come’
CARACAS — President Nicolás Maduro said Friday that authorities haven’t detained opposition leader Juan Guaidó because the courts haven’t ordered it, but he warned: “It will come.”
Maduro made the remark in a meeting with the international press three days after Guaidó returned from a tour to the U.S. and Europe, in defiance of a court order prohibiting him from leaving the country.
Despite the order, migration officials let Guaidó into the country after he arrived on a commercial flight at Venezuela’s main international airport.
Maduro said that the day Venezuela’s justice system decides Guaidó should be imprisoned “for all the crimes he’s committed,” he will be jailed.
Venezuela’s judicial system is stacked with pro-Maduro officials who routinely issue decrees in accordance with the president’s viewpoints.
