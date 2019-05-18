France
Demonstrations held on Cannes red carpet
CANNES — Ahead of Saturday’s premiere of an Argentine documentary on abortion, dozens of women demonstrated for abortion rights on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Women, including the filmmakers and activists seen in the film, waved green handkerchiefs and carried a large banner while walking the Cannes carpet at the premiere of Argentine director Juan Solanas’ “Let It Be Law.” The documentary depicts Argentina’s battle to legalize abortion.
Argentina’s Senate last year rejected a bill to legalize abortion, prompting protests in Buenos Aires streets. Green handkerchiefs have come to be symbol of the movement. A modified version of the bill is to be presented to Congress on May 28.
The film’s debut comes as abortion rights are also being fiercely contested in the U.S. On Tuesday, the Alabama Senate passed a bill that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state, including those involving pregnancies from rape or incest.
Philippines
Coin toss settles rare mayoral election tie
MANILA — Philippine election officials settled a rare tie in a mayoral race on Friday by tossing a coin.
They proclaimed Sue Cudilla the new mayor of the town of Araceli in western Palawan province after she won a best-of-three coin flip by picking tails.
Both Cudilla, a former mayor, and her rival, incumbent Noel Beronio, received 3,495 votes in Monday’s election. They agreed to the classic tie-breaker, which officials said is acceptable although local rules specify the drawing of lots.
Elections Commissioner Luie Tito Guia said a coin toss was also used to settle another freak mayoral tie in 2016.
Italy
Sea-Watch flouts ban, enters Italian waters
MILAN — The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch says its ship carrying 47 migrants has entered Italian waters despite an explicit ban by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
Sea-Watch said Saturday it flouted the ban for humanitarian reasons, moving toward the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.
Italy on Friday transferred some migrant families with small children from the Sea-Watch 3 to Lampedusa, but it has continued to refuse landfall to others.
Malta
Two soldiers arrested in slaying of migrant
VALLETTA — Malta’s prime minister has announced that two armed forces members have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting of a migrant from Ivory Coast.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Saturday on Twitter that an internal investigation would determine whether the men acted alone “or as part of something wider.” It is believed to be Malta’s first racially motivated murder.
Lassana Cisse, 42, was killed in the drive-by shooting on April 6 as he walked on a road near a migrant center. Two other men, a 22-year-old from Guinea and a 28-year-old Gambian, were injured in the attack.
South Africa
Actor Schwarzenegger assaulted during event
JOHANNESBURG — Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday, but the 71-year-old quickly recovered and said, “I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”
Video shows the former California governor standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man makes a flying kick into his back. Schwarzenegger stumbles forward. The man is quickly grabbed by security.
The video shortly afterward shows Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders before walking out ringed by security.
