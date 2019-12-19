Around the world

Russia
Security officer dead, 5 injured in shooting
MOSCOW — An unidentified gunman opened fire Thursday outside the Moscow headquarters of Russia’s top security agency, killing one officer and wounding five others, officials said.
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the assailant was acting alone and didn’t enter its building. Earlier, it said the assailant had been “neutralized” — a term usually used by Russian officials when an assailant is killed.
The Health Ministry said that five other people were wounded in the shooting, including two security officers who were badly injured by the gunman.
The agency, which is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, wouldn’t give further details or comment on the attacker’s motives.
India
1,200 detained amid bans on assembly
NEW DELHI — Police detained more than 1,200 protesters in some of India’s biggest cities Thursday after they defied bans on assembly that authorities imposed to stop widespread demonstrations against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens the country’s secular democracy.
At least three people were reported killed as protests raged around the country despite the bans as opposition increased to the law, which excludes Muslims. The legislation has sparked anger at what many see as a push to bring India closer to a Hindu state.
Authorities erected road blocks and disrupted internet and phone services, including in parts of New Delhi, and tightened restrictions on protesters in the northeastern border state of Assam, where the protests began last week.
A curfew was imposed in parts of Mangalore, a city in southern Karnataka state, after police fired warning shots and used tear gas and batons to disperse a large group of protesters.
At least two people were killed during clashes with police, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Sri Lanka
Leader says he’s victim in abduction claim
COLOMBO — Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Thursday that he has become the victim in the alleged abduction of a Swiss Embassy employee who was reportedly threatened and sexually abused to disclose embassy-related information.
Rajapaksa said reports of the alleged abduction appeared in foreign media before the facts were established, and critics accused his government of carrying it out.
Police have detained the embassy employee pending charges that she made statements to create disaffection toward the government and fabricated evidence. Rajapaksa says evidence collected by investigators doesn’t match her account.
Wire reports