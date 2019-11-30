Germany
Climate activists invade coal mines; 3 cops injured
LEIPZIG — Climate activists protested at open-pit coal mines in eastern Germany, pouring onto the premises to urge the government to immediately halt the use of coal to produce electricity.
The news agency DPA reported that police estimated more than 2,000 people took part Saturday at sites near Cottbus and Leipzig and that some of the demonstrators scuffled with police. Three officers were reported slightly injured at the Janschwaelde mine near Cottbus. The mine operators, Leag und Mibrag, filed police reports asking for an investigation and possible charges.
Burning coal releases carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed by scientists for global warming. The government plans to end the use of coal by 2038 and spend $44 billion on assistance for affected mining regions.
India
China’s growing influence is backdrop to Japan talksNEW DELHI — India said Saturday that ties with Japan are key to stability in the Indo-Pacific region as the two countries held their inaugural foreign and defense ministerial dialogue in New Delhi with an aim to further bolster their strategic partnership.
The security talks focused on building a free and open Indo-Pacific in view of China’s growing footprint in the region. They took place after a decision by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, during a summit between the leaders last year.
Namibia
President thanks voters for apparent re-election
WINDHOEK — With more than 85% of votes counted, Namibia’s president was set to win another term Saturday and already was thanking voters.
The southern African nation’s electoral commission said President Hage Geingob led with 57% of the vote while opposition challenger Dr. Panduleni Itula had 28%. Itula made history as the first independent candidate for the presidency, though he retained his ruling party membership.
The results showed a sharp decrease in support for Geingob from 87% in the previous election in 2014. Public frustration has been high over corruption scandals and unemployment.
“I wish to thank Namibians for re-electing me as their president,” Geingob said on social media.
Italy
Bodies of 7 more migrants recovered from capsizing
ROME — Coast guard divers recovered the bodies of seven people Saturday in the sea off a tiny island where a boat crowded with migrants capsized a week earlier.
The recovery, at a depth of 155 feet, near Lampedusa raised to 12 the number of bodies found from the capsizing.
The ANSA news agency said at least eight other bodies were spotted on the sea bottom. A coast guard statement made no mention of that, saying only the search would continue on Sunday, weather permitting.
The coast guard rescued 149 people shortly after the boat overturned in rough waters on Nov. 23, about a mile offshore of the southern Italian isle. Survivors had said around 20 were missing from the boat, which had been launched by Libya-based human traffickers.
Libya
Refugee agency tries to ease crowding at transit center
The U.N. refugee agency plans to cut the number of migrants staying at an overcrowded transit center in the capital, a spokesman said Saturday.
Libya is a major waypoint for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East to Europe.
“The situation is very difficult, and we do not have the resources” because the center in Tripoli is at about twice its capacity, with some 1,200 migrants, Charlie Yaxley, a UNHCR spokesman, told The Associated Press.
The UNHCR has asked those refugees not registered with the agency to leave the European Union-funded Gathering and Departure Facility, offering an assistance package that includes cash for an initial two months.
China
Hong Kong elders join pro-democracy protest
HONG KONG — Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory.
The rally at a park downtown was among several peaceful gatherings by protesters this week to keep up pressure on the government amid a lull in violence following a local election victory by the pro-democracy bloc and the gaining of U.S. support for their cause.
A local boys’ band belted out songs to tell protesters that “the whole Hong Kong is supporting you.”