Around the world

Britain
Johnson talking tough on Brexit
LONDON — Buoyed by a big new Conservative majority in Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toughened his Brexit stance Tuesday, ruling out any extension of an end-of-2020 deadline to strike a trade deal with the European Union.
As lawmakers assembled for the first sitting of Parliament since Johnson’s election victory last week, Downing Street said the government would insert a clause into its Withdrawal Agreement Bill — which ratifies the country’s departure from the EU — to rule out extending Britain’s trade negotiations with the bloc beyond next year.
That could mean Britain leaving without a deal on trade terms at the start of 2021, a prospect that alarms many U.K. businesses.
Germany
US deports murder parolee
BERLIN — A German diplomat’s son who served more than 33 years in prison for a double murder in Virginia that he has steadfastly maintained he did not commit arrived in his homeland Tuesday after being released on parole.
Jens Soering was met by supporters and reporters after he landed in Frankfurt following his deportation, saying “I would never have managed it without these people who supported me.”
Soering, 53, was convicted of murdering his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Haysom’s parents in 1985 and was serving a life sentence in Virginia when he was granted parole last month. Haysom, who was serving a 90-year sentence as an accessory, was also granted parole .
