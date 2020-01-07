Around the world

Iraq
Outgoing PM says US troops must leave
BAGHDAD — Iraq’s outgoing prime minister said Tuesday that the United States has no alternative and must pull its troops out of the country, or else face an impending crisis.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in November amid mass anti-government protests, said Iraq wants a U.S. troop withdrawal to avoid further escalation as tensions soar between America and Iran.
His comments came just days after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general, shortly after he arrived at Baghdad’s international airport. A senior Iraqi commander of an Iran-backed militia was also killed in Friday’s drone strike.
“We have no exit but this; otherwise we are speeding toward confrontation,” Abdul-Mahdi said in a prerecorded speech following a weekly cabinet meeting.
Senegal
Death toll hits 6,000 in measles outbreak
DAKAR — The death toll from a measles epidemic in Congo has surpassed 6,000, the World Health Organization said Tuesday as it warned that more funds are needed to save lives during the world’s worst outbreak of the infectious disease.
Measles has killed nearly three times as many people in Congo than an Ebola outbreak in the country that has garnered far more international attention, particularly after health teams came under attack from armed militias operating in the area.
“Lack of funding remains a huge impediment to successfully curbing the outbreak,” WHO said in announcing its appeal.
While $27.6 million already has been mobilized to curb the measles epidemic, WHO said that $40 million is needed for a special six-month plan to vaccinate older children ages 6 to 14.
Japan
Warrant is issued for ex-Nissan chief’s wife
TOKYO — Tokyo prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s wife on suspicion of perjury, adding to the couple’s legal troubles in the country where he once was revered as a star executive.
The move against Carole Ghosn, who is not in Japan, followed her husband’s flight to Lebanon last week while he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.
Prosecutors said Carole Ghosn gave false testimony to a Tokyo court last year in her husband’s case about the transfer of money from one company to another that allegedly caused losses to Nissan.
Australia
Race on to stifle fires; costs are put at $485M
BALMORAL — Bolstered by cooler weather and desperately needed rain, exhausted firefighters in Australia raced to shore up defenses against deadly wildfires before the blazes flare again within days when scorching temperatures are expected to return.
The first hints of the financial toll from the disaster began to emerge Tuesday. The Insurance Council of Australia said the estimated damage bill had doubled in two days, with insurance claims reaching 700 million Australian dollars ($485 million).
That estimate came one day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.4 billion) toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised.
Morrison has come under fierce criticism from many Australians who say he has been too slow to respond to the crisis.
