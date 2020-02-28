Around the world

Syria
Turkey, Russia leaders diffuse tensions
The presidents of Turkey and Russia spoke by phone Friday to try to defuse tensions that rose significantly in Syria after 33 Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike blamed on the Syrian government, and a new wave of refugees and migrants headed for the Greek land and sea border after Turkey said it would no longer hold them back.
The attack Thursday marked the deadliest day for the Turkish military since Ankara first entered the Syrian conflict in 2016 and also was the most serious escalation between Turkish and Russian-backed Syrian forces, raising the prospect of an all-out war with millions of Syrian civilians trapped in the middle.
It was not clear whether Syrian or Russia jets carried out the strike, but Turkey blamed Syria’s government, and Russia denied responsibility.
France
Historic Paris train station evacuated
PARIS — Police evacuated an historic Paris train station on Friday after a fire engulfed multiple vehicles and sent a large cloud of black smoke over the neighborhood.
Police said the fire was under control by nightfall near Gare de Lyon train station. At one point, the station’s landmark clock tower was engulfed in smoke.
Paris police said they arrested 54 persons on the margins of a Congolese rapper’s concert at nearby Accorhotels Arena concert hall, near the banks of the Seine River.
Someone set fire to a scooter near the train station, and the flames quickly spread to other vehicles nearby, a police official said.
Guatemala
Prosecutors seek to question ex-first lady
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan prosecutors sought Friday to summon Patricia Marroquín de Morales, the wife of ex-president Jimmy Morales, for questioning in connection with possible fraud.
Lead anti-graft prosecutor Stuardo Campo filed the request with a court to question Marroquín about her hiring by the Public Health Ministry in 2014 to provide technology services for which she allegedly was not qualified. The date to appear was given as July 13.
“Mrs. Marroquín did not show proof she possessed the technical knowledge in the area for which she was hired,” Campo told journalists.
Russia
2 killed in dry ice accident at bath complex
MOSCOW — Russian officials say two people were killed Friday when a large amount of dry ice was dumped into a pool at a bath complex in Moscow.
Investigative Committee spokeswoman Yulia Ivanova was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying other people were injured but not specifying how many.
The dry ice was put into the pool for “visual effect,” Ivanova said.
Brazil
Grounded cargo ship leaking oil off coast
RIO DE JANEIRO — A cargo ship grounded off the coast of Brazil has begun leaking oil, the country’s environmental enforcement agency said Friday.
A thin spill of oil extended as far as 2,720 feet from the partially submerged Stellar Banner, according to the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources.
