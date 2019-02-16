Mexico
Gunmen shoot up bar in resort city of Cancun
MEXICO CITY — Gunmen burst into a bar in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun and opened fire, killing five people and wounding five more, authorities said Saturday.
Quintana Roo state prosecutors said in a statement that the attack took place in a club called La Kuka, which is located on a main avenue in central Cancun about 4 miles away from the seaside tourist hotel zone.
Prosecutors said four men carrying a long gun and three handguns entered and began shooting. Two of the injured were in critical condition.
Violence has been rising in Cancun and Quintana Roo as a whole amid reports of the Jalisco New Generation cartel moving into the area and fighting local gangs for control.
Migrant shelter near border to close soon
PIEDRAS NEGRAS — An improvised shelter where hundreds of Central American migrants have been confined in the border city of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas, will close this week, authorities said Saturday.
Coahuila State Public Safety Secretary Jose Luis Pliego said the shelter in an abandoned factory has served its purpose, which was to provide attention to the migrants and process their migratory status.
It is expected to close Wednesday, and authorities have begun taking some migrants to neighboring states such as Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas to be incorporated into the workforce while others may seek other options to try to cross into the United States.
Russia
Building’s roof, floors collapse at university
ST. PETERSBURG — Part of the roof and several floors of university building in Russia’s second-largest city collapsed Saturday, but officials say there were no casualties.
The Emergencies Ministry said the collapse at the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics took place as construction work was underway. An investigation into criminal violation of construction safety has been opened.
Germany
Actor Bruno Ganz from Switzerland dies
BERLIN — Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, who played Adolf Hitler cooped up in his Berlin bunker in “Downfall” and an angel in Wim Wenders’ “Wings of Desire,” has died. He was 77.
German news agency dpa reported that Ganz’s management said Saturday he died in Zurich.
Ganz, a prominent figure in the German-language theater world, shifted into movies in the 1970s, appearing in Werner Herzog’s “Nosferatu” and Wenders’ “The American Friend” among others. In one of his more recent appearances, he starred as Sigmund Freund in “The Tobacconist,” released last year.
‘Synonyms’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Fest
BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s “Synonyms,” a movie about a young Israeli man who uproots himself to France and is determined to put his homeland behind him, won the Berlin International Film Festival’s top Golden Bear award Saturday.
A jury headed by French actress Juliette Binoche chose the movie from a field of 16 competing at the first of the year’s major European film festivals. Set in Paris, it stars Tom Mercier in the role of Yoav, who refuses to speak Hebrew and is accompanied by an ever-present French dictionary as he tries to put down roots and create a new identity for himself.
Egypt
Deadly extremist attack hits Sinai checkpoint
CAIRO — Extremists attacked an army checkpoint in the troubled northern Sinai peninsula Saturday at dawn, causing 15 casualties among the armed forces including at least one officer shot dead, Egypt’s military spokesman said.
The army managed to kill seven of the extremists during the firefight but did not give any further information on the army’s own casualties, according to a statement by Col. Tamer Rifai.
Two other officers in the area who gave a more detailed account said the officer and all the other 14 troops had been killed.
The attack involved some 200 fighters storming in from nearby olive groves, hitting the outpost with sustained heavy gunfire before entering the compound, which is near an airport, they said. The men seized weapons and then fled back through the groves, they added.
Iran
Iran hints at sabotage by United States
TEHRAN — Iran’s foreign minister says sabotage by the U.S. is a possible reason for Tehran’s failed attempts to launch two satellites in recent months.
Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday in an interview with NBC News in Munich, Germany, that it’s possible there is a U.S. sabotage campaign against Iranian satellite launches.
He confirmed that Iran suffered two failed attempts to launch satellites over the past two months.
“It’s quite possible. We don’t know yet,” he said. “We need to look into it very carefully.”
