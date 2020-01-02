Around the world

Kenya
Officials: Attack on bus convoy kills four
NAIROBI — Kenyan officials say four people were killed Thursday when a convoy of passenger buses was fired on by Islamic extremists in the country’s eastern coastal area.
Somalia’s al-Shabab rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack.
The gunmen fired at a convoy of three buses and two vans that was being escorted by police to Lamu, said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.
The four were killed when the vehicles were sprayed with gunfire by attackers in the Nyongoro area of Lamu county along Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast, he said.
Taiwan
Copter crash kills top military officer, 7 othersTAIPEI — Taiwan’s top military official was among eight people killed in an air force helicopter crash in mountainous terrain outside Taipei on Thursday, the defense ministry said. Five others survived.
As chief of the general staff, Gen. Shen Yi-ming was responsible for overseeing the self-governing island’s defense against China, which threatens to use military force if necessary to annex what it considers part of its territory.
The helicopter was flying from Taipei to Yilan for a New Year’s activity when it crashed. The victims included other senior military officials and the two pilots.
Australia
Prime minister jeered in wildfire-ravaged zone
PERTH — Prime Minister Scott Morrison was confronted by angry residents who cursed and insulted him Thursday as he visited a wildfire-ravaged corner of the country.
Locals in Cobargo, in New South Wales, yelled at him, made obscene gestures and called him an “idiot” and worse, criticizing him for the lack of equipment to deal with the fires in town. They jeered as his car left. In the New South Wales town of Quaama, a firefighter refused to shake hands with him.
The outpouring of anger came as authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the New South Wales southern coast this week. At least eight people have died this week in New South Wales and the neighboring state of Victoria.
More than 200 fires are burning in Australia’s two most-populous states. Blazes have also been burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.
Germany
3 women investigated in sky lantern zoo fire
BERLIN — Three women are under investigation in Germany for launching paper sky lanterns for the new year which apparently ignited a devastating fire that killed more than 30 animals at a zoo, officials said Thursday.
The three local women — a mother and her two daughters, ages 30 to 60 — went to police in the western city of Krefeld on New Year’s Day after authorities held a news conference , criminal police chief Gerd Hoppmann said.
The women are being investigated on suspicion of negligent arson, prosecutor Jens Frobel said. The offense can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
Many Germans welcome in the new year legally with fireworks at midnight. Sky lanterns, however, are both illegal and unusual in Germany.
Wire reports