Around the world

Britain
Rare coin fetches record $1.3M
LONDON — One of the world’s most rare coins, a gold piece bearing the image of Britain’s King Edward VIII before his abdication, has sold for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million US), setting a new record for a British coin.
The historical oddity shows Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, before he relinquished the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
The buyer was a private collector who wanted his identity kept secret. He told the BBC it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.
The 22-carat gold coins were never released to the public. The Royal Mint says only a handful are known to exist.
Nepal
At least seven missing after avalanche
KATHMANDU — An avalanche swept a popular trekking route in Nepal’s mountains, leaving at least four South Koreans and three Nepali guides missing, authorities said Saturday.
Nepal’s Department of Tourism official Meera Acharya said at least one Chinese national injured in the avalanche was rescued by helicopter.
The avalanche hit along the popular Annapurna circuit trekking route, which encircles Mount Annapurna.
China
4 more cases of viral pneumonia reported
BEIJING — Four more cases have been identified in a viral pneumonia outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that has killed two people and prompted countries as far away as the United States to take precautionary measures.
The latest cases bring to 45 the number of people who have contracted the illness, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said Saturday. Five are in serious condition, two have died and 15 have been discharged. The others are in stable condition.
The cause of the pneumonia has been traced to a new type of coronavirus.
Health authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, another coronavirus that started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.
Sri Lanka
Ban on drones lifted; restrictions in place
COLOMBO — Sri Lankan authorities have lifted a ban on drones that was imposed after the Easter Sunday attacks that left 263 people dead in the Indian Ocean island nation.
The lifting of the ban comes amid a growing demand for flying drones from media institutions, foreigners, wedding videographers and photographers, and commercial advertising companies.
However, drone operations will continue to be restricted in dangerous and restricted flying zones.
