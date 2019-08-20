China
Virus ravaging pigs; vaccine deperately needed
BEIJING — Scientists are working to develop a vaccine to help guard the world’s pork supply as a deadly virus ravages Asia’s pig herds.
Farmers have long contained its spread by quarantining and killing infected animals, but the disease’s devastating march into East Asia is intensifying the search for another solution.
The virus hadn’t been considered as high a priority for researchers until it turned up last year in China, home to half the world’s pig population, likely by way of Eastern Europe and Russia. Since then, it has spread to other Asian countries including Vietnam and Taiwan, killing millions of pigs along the way. Though it does not sicken people, the disease is highly contagious and deadly to pigs.
Syria
Militants leave key rebel town as troops push in
The main insurgent group in the Syrian province of Idlib pulled out of a key rebel town as government forces advanced in the area Tuesday amid intense bombardment and airstrikes, a militant group and opposition activists said.
As the militants withdrew, government troops moved into northern and western neighborhoods of Khan Sheikhoun, marking a significant gain for President Bashar Assad’s forces as they try to chip away at territory controlled by the opposition in Idlib.
The northwestern province, dominated by an al-Qaida-linked faction, is the last major rebel-held bastion in Syria.
Italy
French couple could face jail for taking sand
ROME — A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 88 pounds of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.
Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple’s SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.
The couple told police they didn’t know it was against the law to take the island’s famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.
India
Unmanned spacecraft is orbiting moon
NEW DELHI — An unmanned spacecraft India launched last month began orbiting the moon Tuesday as it approaches the lunar south pole to study previously discovered water deposits.
The Indian Space Research Organization said it successfully maneuvered Chandrayaan-2, the Sanskrit word for “moon craft,” into lunar orbit, nearly a month after it left Earth. The mission is led by two female scientists.
India’s first moon landing is scheduled for Sept. 7 on a relatively flat surface between two craters in the south polar region — an area where no moon landing has been attempted before.
Wire reports