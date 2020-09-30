Around the world

Israel
Law to curb protests is approved
JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament on Wednesday passed a law that would allow the government to curtail public protests during the country’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a measure that drew fierce opposition a day earlier.
The law allows the government to declare a special weeklong state of emergency if the coronavirus spreads out of control. If such a state is declared, the government would be able to limit participation in assemblies, including protests, to 1 kilometer from a person’s home, effectively putting a halt to large weekly demonstrations outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence.
The Knesset approved the bill 46-38 during a late-night session that stretched into the morning hours.
That measure is widely seen as a bid to squelch protests against Netanyahu, which have drawn thousands each week outside his official residence for the past several months.
Britain
Parrots separated at zoo after swearing
LONDON — A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.
Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.
“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason, these five relish it.”
Nichols said no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny.
Assange bugged while at Ecuadorian Embassy, court told
LONDON — Julian Assange’s conversations in the latter part of his seven-year stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London were systematically bugged, even in the toilet, a London court heard Wednesday.
In written statements at Assange’s extradition hearing, two anonymous witnesses who worked for a Spanish firm with a security contract at the embassy said the WikiLeaks founder faced an intensifying bugging operation from 2017 onwards after Donald Trump became U.S. president.
Assange lived in the embassy for seven years from 2012 after seeking refuge there while fearing his potential extradition to the U.S. He was evicted in April 2019 and has been in a London prison since.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser on Tuesday granted the two witnesses anonymity amid fears for their safety. Lawyers acting on behalf of the U.S. government did not contest the submission of the anonymous statements but said they were largely irrelevant to the matter under consideration in London’s Old Bailey court.
The two witnesses alleged that David Morales, the director of Spanish security firm Undercover Global, switched to “the dark side” and had instructed the installation of cameras with sophisticated audio capabilities to secretly record Assange’s meetings at the embassy, particularly those with his lawyers.
Wire reports
