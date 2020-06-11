Around the world

Syria
Assad fires PM amid economic crisis
DAMASCUS — Syrian President Bashar Assad fired his prime minister Thursday, a month ahead of elections and as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control.
Assad also appointed the current minister of water resources to replace Imad Khamis, who had been the premier since 2016. The Syrian president asked Hussein Arnous to replace Khamis as interim premier until parliament elections are held in July and a new government comes in.
The surprise decision comes amid a deepening economic crisis that Assad’s government is grappling with while public anger has spilled over into the streets. Such protest scenes have not been seen in government-held areas since the early days of the civil war that has ravaged the country over the past decade
.
Europe
EU urges countries to reopen their borders
BRUSSELS — The European Union urged all its member countries Thursday to start lifting travel restrictions on their common borders from next week, saying the closures they introduced to tackle the coronavirus do little to limit its spread.
The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, wants Europe’s ID check-free travel area to be up and running again by the end of June. Once that has happened, a ban on nonessential travel to the continent can also gradually be eased.
Unveiling the executive arm’s recommendations for helping to breathe new life into Europe’s virus-ravaged tourism sector, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told member countries they “should open up as soon as possible, and the commission recommends to do it already on Monday.”
Pakistan
Noises on flight lead to panicked passengersMULTAN — Panic gripped passengers when a Pakistan International Airlines plane made unusual noises while returning to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, but the aircraft safely landed at the Karachi airport, a passenger and airport officials said Thursday.
The scare came weeks after another of the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft went down in a residential area, killing 97 passengers and crew members.
Pakistan International Airlines in a statement rejected local media reports that flight PK-8726 made an emergency landing Wednesday night on its return from Riyadh.
It said a part on the A320 developed a problem and was being fixed. The airline did not provide details about the nature of the problem, which resulted in the plane making noises that terrified passengers who were in a state of shock when the plane landed, according to three airport officials at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.
Britain
Queen Elizabeth takes part in video call
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has taken part in her first public video conference call to chat to four carers about the challenges they face looking after people close to them during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of Carers Week in the U.K., the 94-year-old monarch showed once again that she’s adept at meeting the challenges posed by new technologies.
“Interesting listening to all your tales and stories, and I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already,” she said in part of the call that was posted Thursday on the royal family’s social media accounts.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!