Around the world

Pompeo, Netanyahu to discuss annexation
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel next week for a brief visit amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, a trip that’s expected to focus on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex portions of the West Bank, the State Department said Friday.
Pompeo will make the lightning trip to Jerusalem to see Netanyahu and his new coalition partner Benny Gantz on Wednesday as the Trump administration tries to return to business as normal by resuming governmental travel and reopening an economy devastated by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The State Department formally announced the trip more than a week after plans for it first surfaced and a day after some Israeli media outlets reported it.
Pompeo will “discuss U.S. and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran’s malign influence,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Israel accused of axing Palestinian accounts
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian officials said Friday that Israel is forcing banks in the occupied West Bank to close accounts held by the families of prisoners in Israeli jails to prevent the Palestinian Authority from providing stipends to them.
Israel has long objected to the Palestinian Authority’s payments to the families of prisoners and those killed in the conflict, including militants, saying it rewards terrorism.
The Palestinians view the payments as a social safety net for those living under decades of military occupation.
The apparent move to target banks comes as the Palestinians face a potentially severe economic crisis after weeks of lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
It also comes as Israel vows to annex large parts of the West Bank in line with U.S. President Trump’s Middle East plan.
Homicide charges filed against Indian factory
HYDERABAD — Indian police on Friday filed charges of culpable homicide, including negligence in handling toxic substances, against a South Korean-owned chemical factory where a gas leak killed 12 people and sickened more than a thousand.
The chemical styrene, used to make plastic and rubber, leaked Thursday from the LG Polymers plant, owned by LG Chem, while workers were preparing to restart the facility after a coronavirus lockdown was eased.
The cause of the leak in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state was still unclear, officials said Friday.
A state administrator, Vinay Chand, said authorities flew in chemicals from a neighboring state to neutralize the gas completely before allowing people to return to their homes.
Mayor slams youths breaking virus rules
MILAN — The mayor of Milan — the first Western metropolis to shut down because of the coronavirus — reacted furiously Friday to images of young people ignoring social distancing rules as they gathered in a trendy neighborhood for the typical aperitivo.
Mayor Giuseppe Sala warned that ‘’a handful of crazy people” were putting the city’s economic recovery at risk.
“There are moments when it is time to get pissed off. And this is one of those moments,” Sala said in a video address.
“We are not just in a health crisis — and we see how the pandemic has touched this city — but we are in a deep socioeconomic crisis,” Sala said.
