Around the world

China
Leaders: Virus has not reached turning point
BEIJING — China’s leadership sounded a cautious note Friday about the country’s progress in halting the spread of the new virus that has now killed more than 2,200 people, after several days of upbeat messages.
The Politburo, made up of the senior officials of the ruling Communist Party, said the situation in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, remains grave.
“We should clearly see that the turning point of the development of the epidemic across the country hasn’t arrived yet,” the Politburo said at a meeting led by President Xi Jinping and reported by state broadcaster CCTV.
Italy
New find could be lost shrine to Romulus
ROME — Italian archaeologists unveiled to the press Friday an exciting new find from the Roman Forum, which they say could be the lost shrine dedicated some 2,600 years ago to Romulus, Rome’s legendary founder and first king.
Visually, the discovery first announced Tuesday is not very remarkable: Peering down in an excavated space beneath the Curia Julia, or ancient senate house, one sees something resembling a washtub that archaeologists say is a sarcophagus, or stone coffin. There’s also a cylindrical stone block, a stub of what might have been an altar.
Fortini says no one’s hypothesizing the sarcophagus actually ever contained the bones of Romulus who, with his twin Remus, established the city near the Tiber River around 753 B.C. and founded the kingdom of Rome. It likely dates to the 6th Century BC, some 200 years after Romulus’ time.
Turkey
Erdogan urges Putin to ‘restrain’ Syria
ANKARA — Turkey’s president urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call Friday to “restrain” the Syrian government and halt the humanitarian crisis unfolding in northwestern Syria as Damascus wages a military offensive against the last rebel stronghold in the country.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called for the full implementation of a 2018 Turkish-Russian cease-fire agreement for Idlib province, which collapsed following the Russia-backed Syrian government advance, a statement from Erdogan’s office said.
The two leaders expressed their commitment to “all agreements,” Erdogan’s office said, but did not elaborate. Putin expressed “serious concern with continuing aggressive actions by extremist groups” in Idlib, the Kremlin said in a statement. “The necessity of unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria was underlined.”
Iran
New parliament shows favor for conservatives
TEHRAN — Iranians voted for a new parliament Friday, with turnout seen as a key measure of support for Iran’s leadership as sanctions weigh on the economy and U.S. pressure isolates the country diplomatically.
The disqualification of more than 7,000 potential candidates, most of them reformists and moderates, raised the possibility of lower-than-usual turnout. Among those disqualified were 90 sitting members of parliament who had wanted to run for reelection.
Voting was extended for five hours, but there was no official announcement on turnout after the polls closed late Friday. Initial results were expected to be announced Saturday. Presidential elections are expected to take place in 2021.
Wire reports