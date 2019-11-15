Afghanistan
Taliban: Prisoner swap ends with no exchange Three Taliban prisoners who were to be freed in exchange for an American and an Australian national, both kidnapped in 2016, are still in custody in Bagram prison, north of the capital Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Friday. The three Taliban prisoners did not show up at an exchange site that had been agreed upon with the U.S., though Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said they would be freed.
The three Taliban prisoners included Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy chief Sirajuddin Haqqani, who leads the fearsome Haqqani militant network. They were to be exchanged for American University of Afghanistan professors, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks. Mujahid said the professors are still in Taliban custody.
Gaza Strip
Officials say airstrikes have hit terrorists’ site
GAZA CITY — Israel said early Friday it has completed a series of airstrikes on targets linked to the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza after overnight rocket fire that rattled a day-old truce.
The Palestinian territory’s Hamas rulers, who kept to the sidelines of this week’s fighting, canceled the weekly protests they organize along the perimeter fence without explanation.
Israel reiterated that it was willing to abide by the cease-fire if there are no additional rocket attacks. The army said in a statement that it struck a military compound, a rocket-manufacturing site and a militant headquarters in the town of Khan Younis overnight.
France
Authorities ramp up Epstein investigation
PARIS — French police launched a fresh appeal Friday for witnesses and victims to come forward to aid their probe of Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that one of the financier’s associates drugged and raped young models. The appeal was longer and more detailed than a previous, more limited call for evidence that police had made previously on Facebook and Twitter on Sept. 11.
“Given the complexity of the case and its international implications, we are once again asking victims and witnesses to come forward,” said the new appeal, this time translated by the police into English.
Mexico
Tropical storm forms off western Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Raymond formed Friday in the eastern Pacific off Mexico and strengthened on a forecast track in the direction of the resort-studded Los Cabos area of the Baja California Peninsula.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Raymond had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as of the afternoon. Its center was about 565 miles south of the peninsula’s tip and headed toward the north-northwest at 7 mph.
The southern part of the peninsula is a popular site for domestic and international tourists, home to the twin resort cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. The hurricane center said Raymond could reach the area late Sunday or early Monday and dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across southern parts of Baja California Sur state, threatening dangerous flooding.
