Poland
Trump to make visit for WWII anniversary
WARSAW — U.S. President Trump will visit Warsaw from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 to take part in observances marking the 80th anniversary of World War II, aides to Poland’s president said Tuesday.
It would be Trump’s second visit to Poland since July 2017. Under a right-wing government, Poland is among Washington’s closest partners in Europe, with cooperation focusing on defense and energy security.
The head of President Andrzej Duda’s office, Krzysztof Szczerski, said Trump would arrive in Warsaw on the evening of Aug. 31. Officials did not say if Melania Trump would accompany him.
The next day Trump will take part in ceremonies in Warsaw marking 80 years since Nazi German troops invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, starting the war. Some 6 million Polish citizens were killed in the war, half of them Jewish, and the country was devastated in almost six years of warfare.
Mexico
Number of migrants down 39% since May
MEXICO CITY — Mexico said Tuesday the number of mainly Central American migrants traveling through the country to reach the U.S. border has declined by 39% since May.
Mexico’s foreign relations secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said the number of migrants fell from 144,278 in May, to 87,648 so far in July.
Ebrard said the drop is the result of greater Mexican enforcement of its immigration laws, as well as investment in job creation in Central America.
China
Report of riot charges prompts sudden protests
HONG KONG — Protesters clashed with police again in Hong Kong on Tuesday night after reports that some of their detained colleagues would be charged with the relatively serious charge of rioting.
Several hundred protesters mobilized in the streets outside a police station after 44 people were arrested on riot charges stemming from a Sunday night demonstration.
Hong Kong police said in a statement Tuesday that the rioters set up roadblocks, broke fences, damaged street signs and attacked police officers with bricks and iron rods.
South Korea
S. Korea says North has fired projectiles
SEOUL — North Korea on Wednesday fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, less than a week after the North launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.
Observers say the launches were aimed at ramping up pressure on the United States to make concessions as the two countries are struggling to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the latest launches were done from the North’s northeastern area. It said South Korea’s military is monitoring for possible additional launches by North Korea.
India
Alleged rape victim hurt in highway crash
NEW DELHI — Protesters took to the streets of India’s capital Tuesday demanding a fast-track probe into a highway crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others, including a woman who has accused a ruling party lawmaker of rape.
Opposition parties and women’s organizations claimed that the weekend crash was an attempt on the woman’s life by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Kuldeep Senegar’s supporters to weaken the rape case against him.
The woman’s car was hit by a truck in northern Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday. Two of her aunts were killed, and her lawyer was seriously injured. Police arrested the truck’s driver and owner.
The state police first described it as an accident. On Monday, it registered a criminal case on a complaint by the woman’s family and recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s FBI, said Awanish Awasthy, a state government spokesman.
Pakistan
Army plane crashes into homes, killing 19
RAWALPINDI — A Pakistani military plane crashed into a residential area before dawn Tuesday, killing at least 19 people, most of them in their homes on the outskirts of the city of Rawalpindi, officials said.
Fires, damaged houses and debris were visible in Mora Kalu village near Rawalpindi after daybreak. Victims’ relatives were seen wailing and crying as rescuers loaded charred bodies into ambulances.
Rescue officials said 14 civilians, including children, and all five crew aboard the aircraft were killed, including the two pilots.
