Around the world

Italy
Avalanche in Alps kills woman, 2 children
ROME — An avalanche killed a woman and two children who were skiing on a glacier in the Italian Alps on Saturday.
One of the children, severely injured, was taken by helicopter to a hospital. Italian RAI state TV reported the child later died.
Both children were 7 years old. At least one other skier was injured.
Alpine rescue corps spokesman Walter Milan said three helicopters, including one from nearby Austria, were involved in a search for any other possible victims of the avalanche in the Senales valley. There were no reports of missing skiers.
Britain
Man was preparing act of terrorism, police say
LONDON — Counterterrorism police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of preparing an extremist act.
The suspect was arrested Saturday morning at a residence in east London.
Police say he was being questioned on suspicion of the “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”
The property where he was arrested is being searched by police. The man has not been charged or identified. Police did not provide any details about the suspect’s actions.
Gov’t site publishes celebrities’ addresses
LONDON — Officials have apologized after mistakenly publishing the home addresses of more than 1,000 people who received special honors including singers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.
The list also included Oscar-winning film directors, senior politicians and diplomats, popular athletes and people in sensitive defense roles.
The addresses were published online for about an hour late Friday when the Cabinet Office posted the recipients of New Year’s Honors, including knighthoods.
“The information was removed as soon as possible,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement. “We apologize to all those affected and are looking into how this happened.” Officials said the individuals will be contacted about the error.
Kazakhstan
Weather, pilot error possible crash causes
ALMATY — Technical failure, pilot error and weather conditions are being considered as possible causes of the plane crash in which 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured, officials in Kazakhstan said Saturday.
A Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed Friday morning, several minutes after departing from the airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital. The plane with 98 people on board apparently struggled to get off the ground, with its tail striking the runway twice during takeoff.
Residents of Almaty were continuing to bring flowers and candles to a makeshift memorial near the airport entrance and 49 people injured in the crash were still hospitalized.
China
Hong Kong protesters skirmish with police
HONG KONG — Police fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall Saturday demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension.
The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong’s boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.
About 100 protesters marched through the mall shouting, “Liberate Hong Kong!” and “Return to the mainland!”
Police in civilian clothes with clubs tackled and handcuffed some protesters. One officer fired pepper spray at protesters and reporters. Government broadcaster RTHK reported 14 people were detained.
Cyprus
Swedish couple’s plea: Return stolen ashesNICOSIA — A Swedish couple have appealed for information about a wooden urn containing the ashes of their deceased son, stolen while they were on vacation, police on the east Mediterranean island nation said Saturday.
Police said the urn was inside one of three suitcases taken from the couple’s car within a 20-minute span as it was parked Friday outside a restaurant on the popular Governor’s Beach area on the southern coast.
Police said an inscription on the urn reads, “Dennis 2000-2019.”
The young man’s mother told local media that she and her husband had decided to bring their son’s ashes to Cyprus and spread them at sea and had been scouting for an appropriate beach.
Wire reports