Mexico
US returns asylum seekers to Mexico
NUEVO LAREDO — The so-called Remain in Mexico program for U.S. asylum seekers expanded to another Mexican border city Tuesday with the arrival of a first group of migrants to Nuevo Laredo.
The 10 migrants had crossed the border to seek U.S. asylum Monday and will now have to wait in Mexico as their applications are processed.
Lucía Ascencio of Venezuela had waited for three months in Nuevo Laredo with her husband and two young sons just for the chance to make her asylum petition in Laredo, Texas.
Britain
UK Tory contenders trade blows in debate
LONDON — The two men vying to be Britain’s next leader traded verbal blows in a televised debate Tuesday about who is more likely to break the country’s Brexit deadlock and lead the U.K. out of the European Union.
About 160,000 Conservative Party members are voting for a successor to Prime Minister Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month after failing repeatedly to get Parliament to back her divorce deal with the EU.
The two finalists, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, both used their only televised debate to argue that they were best placed to negotiate Britain’s twice-postponed exit, currently scheduled for Oct. 31.
Johnson, a populist former mayor of London whom polls suggest is the front-runner, argued that Britain leaving on schedule, with or without a divorce deal, is a “do or die” issue. Hunt, a long-serving senior minister who is currently foreign secretary, said he offered experience, realism and a broader appeal than the divisive Johnson.
FRANCE
Europe struggles with diplomacy with Iran
France on Tuesday sent a top diplomat to Tehran to urge Iran to scale back its recently increased uranium enrichment activities, a mission underscored by a call from Europe for the Islamic Republic to return to complying with the terms of the unraveling nuclear deal “without delay.”
France, Britain and Germany, who remain a part of the 2015 nuclear accord along with Russia and China, said they planned to convene a meeting of the signatories amid “deep concern that Iran is not meeting several of its commitments.”
Saudi Arabia
Officials: Yemen rebel drone is intercepted
Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it has intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting “civilian infrastructure” in the kingdom.
The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency did not identify what the drone targeted.
The Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite television station said the Houthis sought to again target Abha regional airport, which they have hit several times in recent weeks, as well as a power station in Abha.
Wire reports