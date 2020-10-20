Around the world

Germany
Hitler auction draws group’s condemnation
BERLIN — A prominent European Jewish organization slammed a Munich auction house’s decision to sell several of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s handwritten speech notes, saying Tuesday it “defies logic, decency and humanity” to put them on the market.
Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the head of the Brussels-based European Jewish Association, said the upcoming sale of the manuscripts is particularly worrisome amid recent figures showing rising anti-Semitism in Germany and could encourage neo-Nazis.
“I cannot get my head around the sheer irresponsibility and insensitivity, in such a febrile climate, of selling items such as the ramblings of the world’s biggest killer of Jews to the highest bidder,” he said in a prepared statement.
Britain
1960s chart topper Spencer Davis dies
LONDON — Spencer Davis, a British guitarist and bandleader whose eponymous rock group had 1960s hits including “Gimme Some Lovin’” and “I’m a Man,” has died. He was 81.
Davis’ agent, Bob Birk, said Tuesday that he died in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia. Born in Swansea, Wales, in 1939, Davis began working as a musician while he was a student at the University of Birmingham.
Influenced by the burgeoning British blues and skiffle scenes, he performed in bands with future stars including the Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman and Christine Perfect — later Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie. He formed the Spencer Davis Group in 1963, with a teenage Steve Winwood on keyboards and guitar, his brother Muff Winwood on bass and Pete York on drums.
Iceland
5.6-magnitude quake hits near Reykjavik
REYKJAVIK — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no reports of injuries.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. local time and was centered near Krysuvik, about 22 miles south of Reykjavik.
Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was speaking at a live Zoom event hosted by the Washington Post when she paused mid-sentence at the time the quake struck. “Oh my god, there is an earthquake,” she said, then added, “Well, this is Iceland.”
Wire reports
