Persian Gulf
Iranian supertanker released by Gibraltar
The British overseas territory of Gibraltar released a seized Iranian supertanker Thursday over last-minute objections from the U.S., potentially easing tensions between London and Tehran, which still holds a British-flagged vessel.
The release of the Grace 1 came amid a growing confrontation between Iran and the West after U.S. President Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago.
In past weeks, the Persian Gulf region has seen six attacks on oil tankers that the U.S. has blamed on Iran and the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone by Iranian forces. Iran denied it was behind the tanker attacks, although it has seized other tankers.
Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the U.S. could still begin a new legal procedure for seizing the Grace 1, but that provisions under the European Union’s sanctions regulations were ending Thursday after the Iranian government assured him in writing that the ship will not send its 2.1 million barrels of crude to a sanctioned entity in Syria.
Italy
Nine allowed to leave humanitarian boat
ROME — A humanitarian boat carrying 147 migrants rescued at sea was eventually allowed to let nine persons disembark Thursday night on a tiny Italian island, but the others were stuck aboard for a 15th night, as the drama was swept up in Italy’s rapidly worsening government crisis.
With a political standoff exacerbated by the migration issue, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte rebuked his interior minister for being “obsessive” about closing Italian ports in a migrant crackdown.
The Spanish rescue boat Open Arms tweeted that the “urgent” evacuation of five persons was authorized for psychological reasons and four family members were allowed to accompany them.
Britain
Police: Second officer poisoned by Novichok
LONDON — British police say a second police officer who responded to a March 2018 nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury was exposed to the agent Novichock.
Sergei Skripal, a Russian spy turned double agent for Britain, and his daughter Yulia spent weeks in critical condition after being exposed to Novichok. Police officer Nick Bailey also was sickened.
The Metropolitan Police force said Thursday that another officer showed signs at the time of having been exposed to a “very small amount” of Novichok, and that tests had now confirmed it.
Britain blames Russian intelligence for the attack. Moscow denies involvement.
Actor lookalike gets nine months in jail
LONDON — A British judge has sentenced a lookalike of “Friends” actor David Schwimmer to nine months in prison for theft and fraud.
Judge Sara Dodd sentenced Abdulah Husseni on Thursday for using a stolen bank card to make or attempt to make fraudulent purchases at four shops in Blackpool, northwest England, last year. He was convicted of one count of theft and four counts of fraud by false representation.
Husseni’s image became famous after police published surveillance-camera footage of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool. Social media users noted a strong similarity to Schwimmer.
The actor posted a video on Twitter showing him scuttling furtively through a U.S. convenience store clutching a carton of beer. Schwimmer wrote: “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me.”
Wire reports