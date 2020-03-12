Around the world

Israel
PM: Emergency gov’t needed to fight virus
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called for the formation of an emergency government to confront a growing crisis over the coronavirus, offering a potential way out of the deadlock that has paralyzed the political system for the past year. Netanyahu made the offer in a nationally televised address, saying the virus does “not differentiate” between Jews and non-Jews or between the political left and right.
“I call for the formation now, even this evening, of a national emergency government,” he said. “It will be an emergency government for a limited period. Together, we will fight to save the lives of citizens,” he added, saying that politics should be put aside.
His chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, said he was willing to discuss the possibility of a national unity government and that his party will do “everything in our power to see it move forward.”
Venezuela
Street protests to oust president losing steam
CARACAS — When a re-energized opposition leader Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela from a world tour that saw him meet U.S. President Trump, he turned to a well-worn page in the opposition’s playbook for ousting socialist President Nicolás Maduro — he called a street protest.
But after only a modest number of supporters showed up Tuesday and they were scattered mid-march, ducking tear gas fired by heavily armed security forces, analysts say it is time for Guaidó and his international backers to refine their approach.
While opposition protests drew as many as 1 million participants in 2016, then hundreds of thousands in early 2018 when Guaidó announced plans to oust Maduro, they are now drawing thousands, if that. And none have budged the government. Observers say people are weary, fearful of government supporters and focused on survival amid the country’s economic collapse.
“The modest turnout (for Tuesday’s protest) once again suggests the need for a pivot in strategy,” said David Smilde, a senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin America. “International pressure and street mobilizations are not going to make the Maduro government fall.”
Britain
Influential culinary expert Roux dies, 78
LONDON — Michel Roux, the French-born chef who had a profound influence on elevating Britain’s dining habits, has died. He was 78.
Roux and his brother, Albert, are widely credited with revolutionizing Britain’s staid and old-fashioned culinary scene.
Wire reports