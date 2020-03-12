Around the world

Around the world

  • Updated
Israel

PM: Emergency gov’t needed to fight virus

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called for the formation of an emergency government to confront a growing crisis over the coronavirus, offering a potential way out of the deadlock that has paralyzed the political system for the past year. Netanyahu made the offer in a nationally televised address, saying the virus does “not differentiate” between Jews and non-Jews or between the political left and right.

“I call for the formation now, even this evening, of a national emergency government,” he said. “It will be an emergency government for a limited period. Together, we will fight to save the lives of citizens,” he added, saying that politics should be put aside.

His chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, said he was willing to discuss the possibility of a national unity government and that his party will do “everything in our power to see it move forward.”

Venezuela

Street protests to oust president losing steam

CARACAS — When a re-energized opposition leader Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela from a world tour that saw him meet U.S. President Trump, he turned to a well-worn page in the opposition’s playbook for ousting socialist President Nicolás Maduro — he called a street protest.

But after only a modest number of supporters showed up Tuesday and they were scattered mid-march, ducking tear gas fired by heavily armed security forces, analysts say it is time for Guaidó and his international backers to refine their approach.

While opposition protests drew as many as 1 million participants in 2016, then hundreds of thousands in early 2018 when Guaidó announced plans to oust Maduro, they are now drawing thousands, if that. And none have budged the government. Observers say people are weary, fearful of government supporters and focused on survival amid the country’s economic collapse.

“The modest turnout (for Tuesday’s protest) once again suggests the need for a pivot in strategy,” said David Smilde, a senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin America. “International pressure and street mobilizations are not going to make the Maduro government fall.”

Britain

Influential culinary expert Roux dies, 78

LONDON — Michel Roux, the French-born chef who had a profound influence on elevating Britain’s dining habits, has died. He was 78.

Roux and his brother, Albert, are widely credited with revolutionizing Britain’s staid and old-fashioned culinary scene.

Wire reports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
With hand sanitizer nearby, Dubai Comic Con laughs at virus
World News

With hand sanitizer nearby, Dubai Comic Con laughs at virus

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As papier-mâché hand grenades and plastic assault rifles barely caught the attention of security guards, a health official in Dubai wordlessly watched over an infrared camera filming all who passed by — including a few scythe-wielding Grim Reapers.

+9
Saudis' arrest of 2 princes called a warning to royal family
World News

Saudis' arrest of 2 princes called a warning to royal family

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's King Salman was shown in state media Sunday in apparent good health and working, just days after the arrest of two senior princes triggered speculation about a possible coup attempt or a sudden deterioration in the king's health.

+4
Spain eyes trade, defense talks ahead of US state visit
World News

Spain eyes trade, defense talks ahead of US state visit

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — Spain won't use its defense cooperation with the United States as leverage in its push against tariffs on European products, the Spanish foreign minister said on Wednesday ahead of a visit to Washington that aims to end the loss of business by Spanish producers of wine, olives and their oil.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News