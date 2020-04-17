Around the world

China
China pushes back on coronavirus theory
China is pushing back against President Trump and some of his officials who have flirted in recent days with an outlier theory that the coronavirus was set loose by a Chinese lab that let it escape.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday accused the U.S. administration of attempting to shift the focus from its own missteps in dealing with the pandemic by talking up a theory that it was started by a pathogen from a laboratory in Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began.
But that spokesman, Zhao Lijian, has demonstrated that China, too, is not above sowing confusion in the face of the pandemic. He tweeted in March the falsehood that the virus might have come from the U.S. Army.
A scientific consensus is still evolving, but the leading theory is that infection among humans began at an animal market in Wuhan, probably from an animal that received the virus from a bat.
France
1K virus cases found on aircraft carrier
PARIS — The French navy is investigating how the coronavirus infected more than 1,000 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, amid growing pressure on government leaders to explain how it could have happened.
The ship, France’s biggest carrier and the flagship of its navy, is undergoing a lengthy disinfection process since returning to its home base in Toulon five days ago.
One person remains in intensive care and some 20 others hospitalized, navy spokesman Cmdr. Eric Lavault told The Associated Press.
Brazil
New health minister replaces predecessor
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made it clear Friday that he wants his new health minister to help protect the country’s economy as the government seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
Nelson Teich, an oncologist, was sworn in as health minister after his predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, was fired by Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the threat of the COVID-19 disease.
Mandetta had garnered support for his handling of the pandemic, which included the promotion of broad isolation measures enacted by state governors.
Libya
Forces hit Tripoli civilian area, 4 dead
Libya’s east-based military forces fired into residential neighborhoods of the country’s besieged capital with heavy weapons, killing four civilians Friday, including an elderly man and a teenager, according to Tripoli health officials.
“The humanitarian situation is catastrophic, terrifying, really,” said health ministry official Amin al-Hashemi.
Despite appeals for a freeze in the fighting so that authorities can confront the pandemic, “the shelling has not stopped for hours, it is only increasing,” he said.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!