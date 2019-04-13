Japan
TOKYO — A U.S. serviceman fatally stabbed a Japanese woman and then killed himself in Okinawa on Saturday, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said, amid growing resentment about the presence of American troops in the southwestern Japanese region.
U.S. Forces Japan said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was working with local police to look into the deaths of a U.S. Navy sailor assigned to a Marine unit and an Okinawa resident. “This is an absolute tragedy, and we are fully committed to supporting the investigation,” it said in a statement, adding that more information would be released later.
Japan’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeo Akiba telephoned U.S. Ambassador William Hagerty, asking for cooperation with the investigation and efforts to prevent a recurrence, and expressed “extreme regrets,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said a group of about 350 migrants broke the locks on a gate at the Guatemalan border Friday and forced their way into southern Mexico to join a larger group of migrants trying to make their way toward the United States.
The National Immigration Institute did not identify the nationalities of the migrants, but they are usually from Central America.
Paraguay
ASUNCION — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday a “tyrant” who has caused the ruin of the South American country and its people.
Pompeo made the comment during a four-day Latin American tour that brought him to the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion, where he talked with President Mario Abdo Benítez about the economic and political crisis in Venezuela, strengthening democracy in the region and combating transnational crime.
“Look no further than the current crisis in Venezuela to see our teamwork in action. Together, we are working to restore stability and democracy from the chaos caused by Maduro,” he said.
Pompeo also said that Paraguay was a partner in U.S. efforts to oust socialist Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, whose claim to be interim president has been backed by dozens of countries.
Britain
LONDON — British police fired shots Saturday at a car outside the Ukrainian Embassy in London after it rammed other cars parked in front of the embassy.
London’s Metropolitan Police said firearms and stun guns were used to stop and detain a suspect who drove a vehicle at a police car when police arrived on the scene.
The Ukraine Embassy said its ambassador’s official car, which was parked, was rammed twice before police arrived at 9:50 a.m. The embassy said none of its staff was injured.
LONDON — British standup comedian Ian Cognito died on stage during a gig.
South Central Ambulance Service said medics were called to a club in Bicester, in southern England, on Thursday night, and “sadly one patient passed away at the scene.” Police said the death was not suspicious.
Show organizer Andrew Bird told the BBC that when the 60-year-old Cognito sat down and fell silent during his session, “everyone in the crowd, me included, thought he was joking.”
Cognito’s real name was Paul Barbieri.