Germany
BERLIN — Hundreds of neo-Nazis waving flags with the colors of the German Reich marched through central Berlin on Saturday, protected from counter-protesters by police in riot gear.
Berlin police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said officers had to physically remove some left-wing demonstrators who had staged sit-down protests along the route of Saturday’s march.
He added that stones and bottles were thrown at some of the far-right protesters but couldn’t immediately say how many people were injured.
The far-right protesters wore white shirts to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the death of high-ranking Nazi official Rudolf Hess and carried banners with slogans such as “I regret nothing.”
India
TRIVANDRUM — Thousands of stranded people were waiting to be rescued Saturday, and officials pleaded for more help as relentless monsoon floods battered the southern Indian state of Kerala, where more than 190 have died in a little over a week and much of the state is partially submerged.
Heavy rains hit parts of the state again Saturday morning, slowing attempts to deploy rescuers and get relief supplies to isolated areas. Many have seen no help for days and can only be reached by boat or helicopter.
More than 300,000 people have taken shelter in more than 1,500 state-run relief camps, officials said. But authorities said they were being inundated with calls for assistance, local media reported.
“We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests,” the office of the state’s top official, Pinarayi Vijayan, said Friday in a tweet, asking those in need to provide their exact location and nearby landmarks so rescuers can find them.
Britain
LONDON — A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside Britain’s Parliament has been charged with attempted murder, police in London said Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police force said 29-year-old Salih Khater faces two charges — trying to kill police officers, and trying to kill members of the public.
Three people were injured when Khater, a British citizen originally from Sudan, hit a group of cyclists before colliding with security outside Parliament on Tuesday. Police say that was an attempt to murder police officers.
One injured person was treated at the scene and two were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday despite protests by opposition parties, which accuse the security services of intervening on his behalf in last month’s elections.
Khan’ s Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the most seats in the July 25 national elections but fell short of an outright majority. It allied with independents to form a coalition, and Khan was elected by the National Assembly on Friday. Khan had campaigned on promises to combat Pakistan’s endemic corruption and break powerful landowners’ monopoly on political power.
Opposition parties have held regular protests since last month’s election, alleging vote rigging by the powerful security establishment. Security officials have rejected the allegations, and Khan has vowed to investigate the charges of voting fraud, saying neither he nor his party was involved in any wrongdoing.
Khan secured 176 votes in the assembly on Friday, defeating the opposition’s candidate, Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League, who got 96 votes. Sharif and his party’s lawmakers disrupted Khan’s speech by chanting slogans against him. Khan responded by saying no one could blackmail him through such protests.
Nigeria
ABUJA — An emergency response chief said one person was killed and six injured in Friday’s collapse of a four-story building in Nigeria’s capital.
Mustapha Maihaja with the National Emergency Management Agency said one of the injured is in critical condition after the shopping complex that was under construction collapsed in Abuja.
The spokesman for the agency said rescue efforts have ended. Many people were rescued by bystanders.
Building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria, a West African powerhouse where corruption is rampant and infrastructure is often poor.
Macedonia
SKOPJE — Macedonian authorities say two paragliders have died in central Macedonia when their parachutes collided in the air.
Police said in a statement Saturday that the accident occurred midday Friday near the central town of Krusevo.
They say a 56-year-old Ukrainian citizen, identified only by his initials as I.V., was killed at the site, while a 54-year-old British citizen, also identified only by his initials as I.P, died in a nearby hospital during resuscitation attempts.
The prosecutor’s office said it has ordered that video and data from the paragliders’ tracker systems be downloaded and autopsies performed on the two bodies.
Krusevo is known as a good location for paragliding.
