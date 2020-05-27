Around the world

Canada
Extradition proceeds for Huawei executive
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A Canadian judge ruled Wednesday the U.S. extradition case against a senior Huawei executive can proceed to the next stage, a decision that is expected to further harm relations between China and Canada.
The Chinese embassy in Ottawa later warned Canada to drop the case and accused the United States of trying to bring down the Chinese tech giant.
Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and chief financial officer of the company, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. Her arrest infuriated Beijing. Canadian officials have emphasized the country’s judicial system is independent.
Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said in her decision the allegations against Meng, 48, could constitute a crime in Canada as well, and the extradition could therefore proceed.
Cyprus
Gov’t to cover costs of virus-hit tourists
NICOSIA — Cyprus is pledging to cover all costs for anyone testing positive for the coronavirus while on vacation on the eastern Mediterranean island nation, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The Cypriot government says it will cover lodging, food, drink and medication for COVID-19 patients and their families. Patients will only have to pay for the taxi ride to the airport and the flight back home.
A 100-bed hospital will cater exclusively to foreign travelers who test positive. About 112 intensive care units equipped with 200 respirators will be reserved for critically ill patients. A 500-room “quarantine hotel” will be reserved for patients’ family members and other close contacts.
The pledge came in a five-page letter dated Tuesday that was sent out to governments, airlines and tour operators outlining strict health and hygiene protocols that the government is enacting to woo visitors to the tourism-reliant country.
Pakistan
Army: Indian drone in Kashmir downed
MUZAFFARABAD — Pakistani troops shot down a small Indian spy drone as it flew into the country’s airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Wednesday, the military said.
In a statement, it said the drone was shot down over the Rakhchikri border village when it entered Kashmir territory along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani and Indian-controlled portions of the Himalayan region.
The military said Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage from the drone.
There was no immediate comment from India. Pakistan and India each administer parts of Kashmir, but both claim the region in its entirety.
Wire reports
