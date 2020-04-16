Around the world

Britain

Veteran, 99, reaches $16M goal for NHS

LONDON — A 99-year-old World War II veteran has completed his quest to walk 100 laps of his garden in eastern England and raised 13 million pounds ($16 million) for Britain’s National Health Service.

Tom Moore’s humble mission to support health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic became a national rallying point. Tens of thousands of Britons pledged donations as Moore pursued a goal of finishing the laps before his 100th birthday on April 30.

With the aid of a walking frame, he reached his target Thursday. Nine soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, a unit linked to Moore’s former British army regiment, lined the paved walkway in his Bedfordshire backyard, forming an honor guard for the veteran’s final laps.

“I’ve fought so many battles, and we’ve always won, and we’re going to win again,” Moore told British broadcaster ITV.

Mexico

Small-biz group argues beer is indeed essentialMEXICO CITY — Perhaps one of the most heated debates in Mexico during the pandemic — after disagreements about personal protective equipment and testing — is the burning issue of whether beer should be considered an “essential” item during the lockdown.

“Beer supplies should be guaranteed, because beer helps people get through quarantine on better terms,” the National Alliance of Small Business said in a press statement Tuesday.

After Mexico ordered the closure of most “nonessential” industries in late March, including the country’s major breweries, the prospect of a looming shortage of brew turned into a heated disagreement within the government. There is no final answer yet, and so far, the beer has kept flowing.

Israel

President to Knesset: Pick a prime minister

JERUSALEM — The president on Thursday asked the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

President Reuven Rivlin made the move after his prime minister-designate, former military chief Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to reach a power-sharing deal by a midnight deadline.

Wire reports

