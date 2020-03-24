Around the world

South Africa
Africa cases top 2,000 as lockdowns lie ahead
JOHANNESBURG — Customers started behaving oddly about a week ago, visibly dejected street vendor Frank Mojapelo said. Some were wary to exchange cash. Some backed away or refused to touch him.
Now an unprecedented lockdown looms in South Africa over the coronavirus, with a country of 57 million people told to stay home starting Friday. Virus cases leapt again to 554 on Tuesday, the most of any country in Africa. Forty-three of the continent’s 54 countries now have cases, with the total at 2,046, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The next few weeks will be tough, Mojapelo said. Though people will be allowed to leave home under “strictly controlled circumstances” to access essential items, he doubts he can continue selling boiled eggs, candy and homemade pickles out of the trunk of the car that he pulls up onto the Johannesburg sidewalks.
Small businesses expect to suffer. And that pain could grow across Africa as more countries impose tougher measures.
Middle East
Nightly curfews take effect in Egypt, Syria
CAIRO — The Middle East’s most populous country, Egypt, as well as Syria, a country ravaged by nine years of war, will impose nightly curfews starting this week in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, their governments announced Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund meanwhile warned that a shortage of medical supplies could affect the Mideast’s poorest nations.
There are over 31,000 confirmed cases of the virus across the Mideast, the vast majority in the hard-hit nation of Iran. While most recover from the virus and the COVID-19 illness that it causes, bottoming crude oil prices have put additional strain on even the region’s wealthiest countries. That in turn could affect their ability to spend on needed supplies as the virus challenges medical systems worldwide.
Mozambique
60-plus migrants suffocate in truck
MAPUTO — More than 60 undocumented migrants believed to be Ethiopians have been found dead in a cargo truck in Mozambique’s northwestern Tete province.
The truck entered Mozambique from Malawi and was stopped early Tuesday at a checkpoint in Moatize, near the Zambezi River, according to Zitamar News.
When authorities heard bashing noises coming from inside the container, they ordered the driver to open it and they found 14 survivors inside as well as the bodies. The deceased died from a lack of oxygen, according to officials.
The Mozambican driver later admitted he had been hired to smuggle the migrants from Malawi to Mozambique.
Libya
Officials: Oil losses exceed $3.5 billion
Libya’s oil company says economic fallout from a protracted blockade of its vital oil facilities has resulted in losses surpassing $3.5 billion at a time when the war-torn country is struggling to prevent the new coronavirus.
The National Oil Corporation, which dominates Libya’s critical oil industry, reported late Monday that production had been reduced to 95,837 barrels per day as of Sunday.
The national oil company said the over $3.5 billion losses date to Jan. 17, with daily losses at more than $1.1 million. It warned of a looming fuel shortage, given the government’s inability to pay for imports.
France
Afro-funk pioneer Manu Dibango dies
PARIS — Manu Dibango, who fused African rhythms with funk to become one of the most influential musicians in world dance music, died Tuesday with the coronavirus, according to his music publisher. He was 86.
The Cameroon-born saxophonist, who gained international fame with his 1972 song “Soul Makossa,” died in a hospital in the Paris region, Thierry Durepaire said.
Dibango was hospitalized with an illness “linked to COVID-19,” his official Facebook page said last week.
In 2009, Dibango filed a lawsuit against Michael Jackson and Rihanna, claiming they had stolen his music in “Wanna Be Startin’ Something” and “Don’t Stop the Music,” respectively. Jackson settled out of court.
‘Asterix’ co-creator Albert Uderzo dies
PARIS — Albert Uderzo, one of the two creators of the beloved comic book character Asterix, who captured the spirit of the Gauls of yore and grew a reputation worldwide, died on Tuesday. He was 92.
The French press quoted family members as saying that Uderzo died of a heart attack in the Paris suburb of Neuilly.
Asterix, portrayed as a short man with a droopy mustache always wearing a helmet with wings, was created in the early 1960s by Uderzo and Rene Goscinny. The character lived in a village in Gaul, present-day France, resisting Roman conquerors, along with his inseparable big-bellied friend, Obelix.
