Around the world

Russia
Officials: Bribe found in probe of gas chief
MOSCOW — Ukrainian authorities said Saturday they intercepted an attempt to offer a $6 million bribe in return for the dropping of a criminal investigation into the head of a natural gas company where the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden once held a board seat.
At a news conference, during which officials displayed large bags of seized U.S. currency, Ukraine’s anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky said neither of the Bidens is connected to the bribe attempt.
Kholodnitsky and the head of the national anti-corruption bureau, Artem Sytnik, said the bribe was intended to encourage their offices to close an investigation of Mykola Zlochevsky, the head of the Burisma natural gas company and a former minister of ecology.
Zlochevsky is suspected of using his ministerial position for personal enrichment.
China
Tanker truck explodes; 10 dead, 117 injured
BEIJING — A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring 117 others, state media said.
The truck veered off the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway after the 4:40 p.m. explosion south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.
Some nearby houses and factory workshops collapsed, the Wenling city government said in a social media post. Xinhua said that rescuers were looking for people in the debris. It did not say what the truck was carrying.
A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.
Libya
UN says dozen migrants feared drowned
A dozen people were missing and feared drowned off the coast of Libya on Saturday after a boat carrying around three dozen migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, a U.N. official said.
Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the shipwreck took place off the coastal town of Zawiya. The town is about 30 miles west of the capital, Tripoli.
She said that among the missing were two children, and that at least 20 migrants from Chad, Nigeria, Egypt and Sudan were rescued and returned to Libya.
France
Nation has surplus of 20 million masks
PARIS — The French praised the altruism of their prized textile and luxury goods companies when production facilities got diverted from churning out the latest fashions to making cloth masks designed to protect the general public from the coronavirus.
Now, the companies that helped France avoid a feared shortage of virus-filtering face wear for everyday use say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million masks. They have asked the French government for assistance promoting and finding buyers for the unsold output of the industry’s national effort.
Hundreds of textile and clothing manufacturers answered the government’s call for millions of masks superior to homemade versions. Yet within weeks, demand dried up for the domestically produced masks that sold for a few euros at supermarkets and pharmacies or were available in bulk for free distribution by businesses and local governments.
Wire reports
