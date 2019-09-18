Canada
PM Trudeau apologizes for brownface photoTORONTO — Canadian leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign for national elections was hit Wednesday by the publication of a yearbook photo showing him in brownface makeup at a costume party in 2001. The prime minister apologized and said “it was a dumb thing to do.”
Time magazine posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics. It depicts Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck.
Trudeau, who launched his reelection campaign exactly one week ago, said the photo of him was taken at the school’s annual dinner which had an “Arabian Nights” theme that year. Trudeau was dressed as a character from “Aladdin.”
“I’m pissed off at myself; I’m disappointed in myself,” Trudeau told reporters traveling with him on his campaign plane.
Australia
Hiker crawls for 2 days with broken leg, arm
BRISBANE — A hiker said Wednesday he crawled for two days through rugged Australian woodland with a broken leg and arm after falling 20 feet down a waterfall and then dropping his cellphone in a creek.
Neil Parker, 54, was recovering in a Brisbane hospital after he was rescued by a search helicopter crew Tuesday from Mount Nebo on the city’s outskirts. The Brisbane resident told reporters in a tearful news conference from his hospital bed that he fell Sunday during what he expected would be a three-hour hike.
Parker found he was out of phone range at the bottom of a deep gully, then fumbled as he attempted to put his phone back in his pocket and dropped it in the creek.
Parker said he dragged himself along the creek to a more commonly used walking track, taking two days to cover a distance that he had walked in 40 minutes on Sunday.
France
Johnson faces Brexit flak from all around
STRASBOURG — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused by European Union officials Wednesday of failing to negotiate seriously and branded the “father of lies” by a lawyer in the U.K. Supreme Court, as his plan to leave the EU in just over six weeks faced hurdles on both sides of the Channel.
In Strasbourg, France, the European Parliament said it would be the fault of Britain, not the bloc, if the U.K. crashed out of the EU without a divorce deal on the scheduled Oct. 31 departure day.
In London, Johnson’s government battled to convince the U.K.’s top court that the prime minister’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks with Brexit looming was neither illegal nor improper. The government’s opponents claim Johnson illegally shut down the legislature .
Government lawyer James Eadie told 11 Supreme Court justices that the decision to send lawmakers home until Oct. 14 was “inherently and fundamentally political in nature,” and not a matter for the judiciary.
Wire reports