Italy
Nero’s Domus Transitoria is restored, reopens
ROME — The first palace built by Rome’s most notorious emperor, Nero, has reopened to the public after an extensive renovation.
Visitors to Nero’s Domus Transitoria (or Transit House), which opened Friday after a decade of structural work and renovations, must descend underground to view the rooms and gardens of the residence, covered over the centuries by other buildings and debris.
Domus Transitoria was criticized even by Nero’s contemporaries for its opulence, with inlaid marble, frescoed walls and ceilings, and trimmings of gold and precious gems. Built on the Palatine Hill almost 2,000 years ago, it predated the more famous Domus Aurea (Golden Palace.)
Alfonsina Russo, general manager of the Colosseum archaeological park, said that “Nero wanted an atmosphere that expressed his ideology, that of an absolute ruler, an absolute monarch.”
Switzerland
UN: Ebola outbreak not global emergency
GENEVA — The ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo does not yet warrant being declared a global emergency but is of “deep concern,” the World Health Organization said Friday.
Following a meeting of its expert committee, the U.N. health agency called for efforts to be redoubled to stop the deadly virus, noting that the recent spike in Ebola cases raises the risk of spread to other countries.
The outbreak announced Aug. 1 has become the second-deadliest in history, behind the West African one from 2014-16 that killed more than 11,300 people. Congo’s health ministry on Thursday reported 1,206 confirmed and probable cases, including 764 deaths.
Germany
Police: Shiny Porsche a danger to others
BERLIN — German authorities have ordered a blinged-out golden Porsche off the road for being too shiny.
Hamburg’s Morgenpost reported Friday the 31-year-old driver was stopped in the northern city last week and told his Porsche Panamera, sporting a reflective gold foil finish, might blind other drivers and was a danger. He was told to remove the foil and re-register the car, but police say he continued to drive it.
The driver was stopped again Wednesday and police took his keys, papers and license plate, before the vehicle was towed to a garage. He was fined an unspecified amount and will have to remove the foil to make the car street legal again.
Projectiles hit train; no one injured
BERLIN — German police say a high-speed train appears to have been hit by shots fired from an air pistol and which damaged windows and doors. No one was hurt.
Federal police said railway operator Deutsche Bahn told them the ICE train traveling from Berlin to Saarbruecken was hit by unidentified projectiles late Thursday evening near Mannheim in southwestern Germany. They said Friday that only the outer panes of double-glazed windows were damaged and that none of the projectiles got inside the train.
Wire reports