China
Tibetan blizzards kill thousands of animals
BEIJING — Blizzards in Tibetan areas of western China have left thousands of head of livestock dead and roads covered in up to 18 inches of snow, state media reported Saturday.
Local authorities had sent veterinarians, medicine and animal feed to the hard-hit areas in Qinghai Province’s Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Villages in the area are above 16,400 feet, and workers were seeking to clear roads to ensure the delivery of supplies, a task made more difficult by high winds and drifting snow.
Mainly ethnic Tibetan villagers in the area depend heavily on livestock, mainly Yaks, goats and sheep, for their livelihoods and to feed their families.
Turkey
Illegal construction blamed in Istanbul
ISTANBUL — Turkish officials blamed illegal construction practices for the collapse of an apartment building in Istanbul as they joined hundreds of mourners Saturday at a funeral for nine members of one family killed in the disaster.
As the overall death toll rose to 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there were “many lessons to learn” from the tragedy. He said the government would take “determined” steps after investigators complete their work and called for speedy urban renewal.
The eight-story residential building collapsed in the city’s Kartal district Wednesday.
France
Yellow vest protester loses 4 fingers in clash
PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday during violent clashes in Paris as demonstrators tried to storm the French National Assembly in a 13th consecutive week of unrest.
Police said the injured protester lost four fingers as police swooped in to stop protesters from breaching the parliament’s exterior. Police could not confirm French media reports that the hand of the demonstrator, who is now being treated in the hospital, was blown up by a grenade used to disperse unruly crowds.
As scuffles broke out in front of the National Assembly and French police responded with tear gas, paramedics huddled around the injured protester at the National Assembly gates.
Police used batons and fired tear gas in Paris to disperse demonstrators, some of whom threw debris at riot police. Cars, motorbikes and trash bins were set ablaze as the protest moved toward the city’s Invalides monument and onto the Eiffel Tower.
Britain
Prince Philip, 97, says he will stop driving
LONDON — Prince Philip has decided to stop driving at the age of 97, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
Prosecutors said they would consider the decision as they decide whether to charge the husband of Queen Elizabeth II over the Jan. 17 crash.
“After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license,” the palace said in a statement.
Mexico
Journalist is killed in Gulf Coast state
MEXICO CITY — Officials say a Mexican journalist has been gunned down in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco.
The state attorney general’s office said in a statement that radio journalist Jesus Ramos was shot and killed early Saturday.
Local media outlets reported that Ramos received multiple bullet wounds while eating breakfast at a restaurant that he frequented.
