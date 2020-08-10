Around the world

Taiwan
Azar visit could add fuel to US-China rift
TAIPEI — An ongoing visit by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan will likely exacerbate mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.
From the South China Sea to TikTok, Hong Kong and trade, China and the U.S. find themselves at loggerheads just three months ahead of the American presidential election. In a throwback to the Cold War, the two recently ordered tit-for-tat closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu and rhetorical sniping has become a daily occurrence.
The Trump administration added to those frictions by sending Azar to Taiwan, making him the highest-level U.S. official to visit the self-governing island since formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979 in deference to China.
France
Capital orders visitors, residents to don masks
PARIS — From the most romantic spots along the Seine to popular shopping streets, residents and visitors in Paris were required to wear face masks starting Monday in some outdoor areas of the French capital amid an uptick in reported coronavirus cases.
Police are authorized to issue a 135-euro ($159) fine to people who do not follow the new public health requirement.
One location covered by the measure is the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, among the city’s most popular outdoor spots for lunch or an aperitif with friends.
Belarus
Thousands protest after leader reelected
MINSK — Thousands of people protested in Belarus for a second straight night Monday after official results from weekend elections — dismissed by the opposition as a sham — gave an overwhelming victory to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, extending his 26-year rule until 2025.
Lukashenko responded with a tough crackdown on demonstrations, deriding the opposition as “sheep” manipulated by foreign masters.
Dozens were injured and thousands detained hours after Sunday’s vote, when police brutally broke up mostly young protesters with tear gas, water cannons and flash-bang grenades and beat them with truncheons. Rights activists said one person died after being run over by a police truck — which the authorities denied.
Election officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80% of the vote.
El Salvador
President, congress can’t break deadlock
SAN SALVADOR — If El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and the country’s congress can’t reach an agreement in the next two weeks on how to regulate the country’s economic reopening amid the pandemic, it will fall to individual businesses and their customers.
On Sunday, Bukele said he will follow the Supreme Court’s latest ruling that found his gradual economic activation plan was unconstitutional.
If the Legislative Assembly doesn’t pass a law acceptable to Bukele about how to manage the reactivation of the economy, “everything that happens going forward would have to be a question of self-regulation by the businesses and the people,” Eduardo Escobar, a lawyer and director of the Citizen Action Association, said Monday.
Indonesia
Volcano ejects column of ash onto villages
MEDAN — Indonesia’s rumbling Mount Sinabung erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 16,500 feet into the sky and depositing ash on villages.
Falling grit and ash accumulated up to 2 inches in already abandoned villages on the volcano’s slopes, said Armen Putra, an official at the Sinabung monitoring post on Sumatra Island.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!