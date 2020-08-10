You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Around the world

Around the world

  • Updated

Falling grit and ash accumulated up to 2 inches in already abandoned villages on Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung, said Armen Putra, an official at a Sinabung monitoring post.

 Sugeng Nuryono / The Associated Press
Taiwan

Azar visit could add fuel to US-China rift

TAIPEI — An ongoing visit by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan will likely exacerbate mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

From the South China Sea to TikTok, Hong Kong and trade, China and the U.S. find themselves at loggerheads just three months ahead of the American presidential election. In a throwback to the Cold War, the two recently ordered tit-for-tat closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu and rhetorical sniping has become a daily occurrence.

The Trump administration added to those frictions by sending Azar to Taiwan, making him the highest-level U.S. official to visit the self-governing island since formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979 in deference to China.

France

Capital orders visitors, residents to don masks

PARIS — From the most romantic spots along the Seine to popular shopping streets, residents and visitors in Paris were required to wear face masks starting Monday in some outdoor areas of the French capital amid an uptick in reported coronavirus cases.

Police are authorized to issue a 135-euro ($159) fine to people who do not follow the new public health requirement.

One location covered by the measure is the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, among the city’s most popular outdoor spots for lunch or an aperitif with friends.

Belarus

Thousands protest after leader reelected

MINSK — Thousands of people protested in Belarus for a second straight night Monday after official results from weekend elections — dismissed by the opposition as a sham — gave an overwhelming victory to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, extending his 26-year rule until 2025.

Lukashenko responded with a tough crackdown on demonstrations, deriding the opposition as “sheep” manipulated by foreign masters.

Dozens were injured and thousands detained hours after Sunday’s vote, when police brutally broke up mostly young protesters with tear gas, water cannons and flash-bang grenades and beat them with truncheons. Rights activists said one person died after being run over by a police truck — which the authorities denied.

Election officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80% of the vote.

El Salvador

President, congress can’t break deadlock

SAN SALVADOR — If El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and the country’s congress can’t reach an agreement in the next two weeks on how to regulate the country’s economic reopening amid the pandemic, it will fall to individual businesses and their customers.

On Sunday, Bukele said he will follow the Supreme Court’s latest ruling that found his gradual economic activation plan was unconstitutional.

If the Legislative Assembly doesn’t pass a law acceptable to Bukele about how to manage the reactivation of the economy, “everything that happens going forward would have to be a question of self-regulation by the businesses and the people,” Eduardo Escobar, a lawyer and director of the Citizen Action Association, said Monday.

Indonesia

Volcano ejects column of ash onto villages

MEDAN — Indonesia’s rumbling Mount Sinabung erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 16,500 feet into the sky and depositing ash on villages.

Falling grit and ash accumulated up to 2 inches in already abandoned villages on the volcano’s slopes, said Armen Putra, an official at the Sinabung monitoring post on Sumatra Island.

Wire reports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast
World News

Outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian cruise ship line halted all trips and apologized Monday for procedural errors after a coronavirus outbreak on one ship infected at least 5 passengers and 36 crew. Health authorities fear the ship also could have spread the virus to dozens of towns and villages along Norway's western coast.

What's behind Trump's bizarre suggestion
World News

What's behind Trump's bizarre suggestion

On the same day that three former US presidents joined in a moving tribute to civil rights hero John Lewis and just after the release of government data showing the worst quarterly plunge in economic activity ever recorded, President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the news agenda with a jaw-dropping suggestion: Consider delaying the November election.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch beluga whales return to sea after years of captivity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News