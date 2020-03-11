Around the world

Italy
Stores not deemed ‘essential’ must close
Italy’s premier says all stores except pharmacies and grocery stores are being closed nationwide in response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
Premier Giuseppe Conte thanked the public for cooperating with the already unprecedented travel and social restrictions that took effect Tuesday. But he said Wednesday night on Facebook Live that Italy must “go another step” by closing all shops and businesses except for food stores, pharmacies and other shops selling “essential” items.
Included in the ban are coffee bars, a staple of Italian life. Restaurants will also close but will be allowed to make home deliveries.
Gas stations were not included in the order mandating which businesses will be forced to close and Conte announced no new restrictions on using public transportation, used by many Italians.
Mexico
Death toll from tainted drugs rises to 5
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said the death toll from a tainted drug given to dialysis patients at one of its regional hospitals has risen to five.
Petroleos Mexicanos said in a statement late Tuesday that 53 patients were still receiving treatment, 26 of whom are still hospitalized.
In late February, dozens of dialysis patients at the Pemex Regional Hospital received heparin sodium medication that later tested positive for the bacteria Klebsiella spp, according to Pemex.
Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission said it believes approximately 90 patients received the tainted drugs and sent a team to the hospital in the Tabasco state city of Villahermosa to interview patients.
France
Ex-prime minister’s wife key to fraud trial
PARIS — For over three decades, Penelope Fillon was known as the very discreet wife of a prominent politician who became France’s prime minister. She is now at center stage of a fraud trial in Paris for well-paid, public-funded jobs as an aide to her husband that she allegedly did not perform.
The Fillons have denied wrongdoing.
The trial ending Wednesday is set to determine whether Penelope Fillon’s activities were in the traditional role of an elected official’s partner — or involved actual paid work.
The scandal, revealed by the French press just three months before the country’s 2017 presidential election, cost ex-Prime Minister Francois Fillon his reputation. Once the front-runner, Fillon sunk to third place in the presidential race won by Emmanuel Macron.
Britain
Family of Lockerbie bomber can appeal
LONDON — Scotland’s criminal appeals body said Wednesday that the family of a Libyan man jailed for the 1988 bombing of an American airliner over the town of Lockerbie can launch a posthumous appeal against his conviction.
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said the family of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi is “entitled to instruct” an appeal against his 2001 conviction for blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988. The bombing killed all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground.
The family will now take its case to Scotland’s High Court for determination.
Wire reports