Around the world

Britain
UK prepared to break international deal
LONDON — The U.K. indicated Tuesday that it was prepared to break an international agreement as post-Brexit trade discussions with the European Union resumed on an increasingly acrimonious tone.
With concerns mounting that the talks could be just weeks from collapse, the U.K. urged the EU to show “more realism” in the discussions, while the 27-nation bloc noted that it was a “world power” that would stand its ground and not yield to threats.
The latest round of discussions kicked off in London in an air of pessimism because of concerns that the British government is prepared to violate international law by reneging on commitments made before the country’s departure from the bloc on Jan. 31.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis appeared to admit as much when he told lawmakers that legislation to be published Wednesday would change aspects of the Brexit withdrawal agreement between the U.K. and the EU.
Lloyd Webber: Arts ‘at point of no return’
LONDON — “The Phantom of the Opera” composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has told British lawmakers that the arts are “at the point of no return” and urged the government to set a date for theaters to be allowed to reopen.
Lloyd Webber spoke about the struggles of staging socially distanced shows and making them profitable, noting that very few shows “hit the jackpot” like “Hamilton,” “Lion King” or “Phantom.”
“We simply have to get our arts sector back open and running. … We are at the point of no return, really,” he told Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee by video. “There comes a point when we really can’t go on anymore. Theatre is an incredibly labour-intensive business. In many ways, putting on a show now is almost a labor of love.”
Australia
Surfer on Gold Coast killed in shark attack
CANBERRA — A shark fatally mauled a surfer Tuesday on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip in a rare attack off a beach protected by shark netting, officials said.
The man, in his 50s, was brought to shore by fellow surfers and lifeguards at popular Greenmount Beach with leg injuries, Queensland state Ambulance Service supervisor William Houghton said. Paramedics determined he was already dead on the beach.
Shark nets are suspended from floats and run parallel to beaches.
They are 610 feet long and 20 feet deep. Sharks can swim under the nets and around their ends.
The last fatal shark attack off a Gold Coast beach, 24 of which are now netted, was in 1958.
