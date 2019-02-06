Britain
‘Special place in hell’ for some Brexiteers
European Council President Donald Tusk took a swipe Wednesday at some Brexit-backers in Britain, wondering aloud what “special place in hell” might be reserved for those who had no idea how to deliver the country’s exit from the European Union.
With less than two months to go until Britain is due to leave the EU and concern mounting about a potentially chaotic departure, Tusk, who chairs meetings of EU leaders, also appeared to dash any British hopes that the bloc would reopen discussions over the Brexit deal that was overwhelmingly rejected by U.K. lawmakers last month.
“I have been wondering what a special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of plan how to carry it out safely,” Tusk told reporters after talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
As the men shook hands, Varadkar told Tusk “they will give you terrible trouble in the British press” over the comments . House of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom, a pro-Brexit Conservative, said Tusk’s remark was “pretty unacceptable and pretty disgraceful. … it totally demeans him.”
France
Official: Suspect just ended psychiatric stay
PARIS — A suspect in the fire that killed 10 people as it devastated a Paris apartment building was hospitalized at least 13 times in the past decade for mental health issues and completed her most recent stay a week ago, the Paris prosecutor said Wednesday.
Prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters the female suspect who was detained on suspicion of arson spent nearly two weeks at a Paris psychiatric facility before she was released on Jan. 30. She had a clean police record but was involved in three prior judicial procedures, one for setting fire to clothes in a store, Heitz said.
Two other complaints were thrown out due to her mental state, he said.
The woman was under evaluation Wednesday in the police psychiatric infirmary. She was transferred there Tuesday after she gave investigators “confused” responses to their questions, Heitz said.
Central African Republic
Some uneasy as nation, rebels sign peace deal
BANGUI — Central African Republic and 14 rebel groups signed a peace deal Wednesday even as some expressed alarm about the possible suspension of prosecutions after five years of bloody conflict.
The agreement is the eighth since the fighting began in 2013 but the first to emerge from direct dialogue. The peace deal, negotiated in Sudan and known as the Khartoum Agreement, is said to incorporate representatives of armed groups in the government of one of the world’s poorest nations.
“Certain compatriots have thought that the republic has abandoned them. I want to say to you all that I will spare no effort to make Central African Republic our common home,” President Faustin Archange Touadera said at the signing in the capital, Bangui.
Turkey
Two dead in Istanbul after building collapse
ISTANBUL — An eight-story building collapsed in Istanbul on Wednesday, killing at least two people, Turkish officials said. Rescue workers pulled six others out of the rubble and were working to free more who were trapped.
The building, which had 43 people living in 14 apartments, had a street-level ground floor and seven higher floors, Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that the top three floors had been built illegally.
It was not immediately clear how many people were trapped in the wreckage.
Former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters at the site that six people were pulled out of the rubble alive and rescuers had made contact with four others still inside the wreckage.
Mexico
19 bodies recovered from secret grave sites
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Colima said Wednesday they have recovered 19 bodies from 11 clandestine grave sites.
The state prosecutor’s office said the bodies were found on a plot of land in the community of Santa Rosa in the Tecoman municipality.
Colima Gov. Jose Ignacio Peralta Sanchez did not rule out finding more bodies. Peralta said Colima has a serious organized crime problem.
Romania
Italian man allegedly posed as plastic surgeon
BUCHAREST — Romanian police on Wednesday detained an Italian man who allegedly posed as a plastic surgeon in clinics around Bucharest, doing dozens of operations including breast implants.
Border police detained Matteo Politi on a train on the Romanian-Hungarian border early Wednesday after an alert went out and he was brought to Bucharest. A statement said he was being investigated for fraud.
Politi, 38, who used the alias Matthew Mode and claimed he was British, had been operating in several private clinics in the Romanian capital.
Vatican City
Pope’s ‘sexual slavery’ comment is clarified
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican on Wednesday clarified comments by Pope Francis about a case of what he called “sexual slavery” within a French congregation of nuns, saying he was referring to an abuse of power that was reflected in instances of sexual abuse.
Francis cited the case when responding to a question about the sexual abuse of nuns by clergy during a press conference Tuesday returning home from the United Arab Emirates. It was the pope’s first-ever public acknowledgment of the problem of priests and bishops sexually abusing nuns. He stressed that the Vatican had been confronting the issue for some time and vowed to do more.
Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Wednesday Francis “spoke of ‘sexual slavery’ to mean ‘manipulation’ or a type of abuse of power that is reflected in a sexual abuse.”
