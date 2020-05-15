Around the world

Mexico
Infections soar as fiscal restart nears
MEXICO CITY — As Mexico moves toward a gradual reactivation of its economy Monday, the number of new coronavirus infections grows higher every day, raising fears of a new wave of infections that other countries have seen after loosening restrictions.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is straddling the issue, telling the public that the fight against the virus depends on continued social distancing in many places while describing how other areas will begin to return to work Monday.
There were 2,409 new COVID-19 test confirmations Thursday, the first time that number has exceeded 2,000 in one day.
Health officials have said the real number of infections is far higher. Mexico has a lower rate of virus testing than any of the world’s largest economies, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
Zimbabwe
Police are accused of assaulting females
HARARE — Three young Zimbabwean opposition activists who were reported missing following a protest over COVID-19 lockdown measures this week were being treated at a hospital Friday after asserting they were abducted and sexually abused by suspected state security agents.
The three women, including the country’s youngest parliament member, Joana Mamombe, were allegedly arrested at a roadblock after Wednesday’s protest in the capital, Harare, but family members and lawyers failed to locate them.
Police denied they arrested or held the trio, saying they were unaware of their whereabouts. The women had been protesting what they called deepening poverty and lack of social protection measures during the weeks-long lockdown.
Turkey
Officials detain pro-Kurdish mayors
ANKARA — Turkish authorities on Friday detained four more elected mayors from Turkey’s mainly Kurdish populated east and southeast regions, as the government pressed ahead with its crackdown on a pro-Kurdish party it accuses of links to Kurdish militants.
The mayors from the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, were detained at their homes, removed from office and replaced with government-appointed trustees, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. A fifth mayor was also fired, but hasn’t been detained.
The government accuses the party of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The HDP denies the accusation.
Britain
UK-EU deadlocked in Brexit talks
BRUSSELS — Talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their post-Brexit relationship ground to a near-standstill Friday, with each side accusing the other of blocking progress on a trade deal just weeks before a crucial summit.
The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, told a news conference in Brussels that a weeklong round of talks had been “disappointing, very disappointing.”
Barnier said there was no progress on all the most difficult issues and insisted Britain would have to show more realism.
“I am not optimistic in the face of British incomprehension,” he said.
The British side echoed the glum assessment, calling the mood of the talks “tetchy.”
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!